Latest Stories

Astrorad vest demonstration
Tag: Science
This next-level superhero space vest could help protect humans from killer radiation
Scream Queen Mark Patton
Tag: Fangrrls
Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on chilling with Cher and kissing David Bowie
adult bonobo
Tag: Science
Newly unearthed upright apes put whole evolution timeline in question
The Knight Before Christmas Netflix
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Sandman S2 at Netflix; The Knight Before Christmas trailer goes full Outlander; more
WandaVision
More info i
Credit: Disney/Marvel
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Fans may need to watch Disney+ to understand future Marvel films, Kevin Feige says

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Nov 7, 2019

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who've remained agnostic on upcoming streaming service Disney+ and its bevy of Marvel shows may find themselves with a new reason to subscribe today. With familiar faces already populating the various series announced for Disney+, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye, it was unclear if and how these shows would have any greater impact on the actual film universe. The animated and inherently non-canonical show Marvel’s What If…? seemed to indicate a divide between the small and large screens. But now MCU boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the opposite: the MCU and the Marvel TV Universe are deeply connected.

According to Bloomberg, they’re so connected that those wanting to stay abreast of all the happenings in the MCU will need a Disney+ subscription. Movies like director Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature details from the shows, as WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch will be a “key character” in that film. Loki’s series will also tie in, Feige confirmed.

More Marvel

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Halloween Getty
Marvel stars reassemble! Tom Hiddleston & Charlie Cox swap costumes for Halloween
Spider-Man Civil War mask close up
Sony, Marvel heads say Spider-Man deal was inevitable: 'We would have gotten there'

“I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before,” he said. “But it does.”

Previous Marvel TV projects have remained distant from the MCU, with The Defenders Netflix shows all referencing the goings-on of the MCU, but nothing more. Even the most crossover-heavy show (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) never had Clark Gregg’s antics as Phil Coulson resonate on the big screen. 

Now, MCU fans have a new medium to keep up with in order for Phase Four to make sense. This also implies that characters introduced on the small screen could cross over to the films (as Feige has already stated in reference to Ms. Marvel). Moon Knight, anyone?

Another detail that dropped about the streaming shift was that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye project went from movie deal to series deal. So, as the arrow-slinging mantle is passed on during the course of the TV show, it's safe to say we shouldn't keep our eyes peeled for a standalone Hawkeye movie anytime soon. Still, Renner reportedly understood the plan. “He totally got it and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” Feige said.

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel
Tag: MCU
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Tag: loki
Tag: WandaVision

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: