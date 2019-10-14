Latest Stories

Spock and Number One QA short treks
Tag: TV
Michael Chabon explains his new Star Trek short's connections to The Next Generation and Picard
Fortnite
Tag: Games
The whole Fortnite universe was sucked into a black hole ahead of the game's Season 11 launch
Sadie
Tag: Fangrrls
Steven Universe's Sadie Killer is a goth in an anticapitalist rock band and I want to be her
Brienne, Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones gourmet: Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie eat fancy fare served on Longclaw
X-Men animated header
More info i
Source: Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Disney+ confirms massive back catalog, including X-Men, Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, more

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 14, 2019

Disney+ was always going to have a massive amount of content. The Star Wars and Marvel franchises already promised dozens of films and TV shows (not to mention the newcomers like The Mandalorian or WandaVision). So when Disney+'s Twitter account started a gigantic thread highlighting (seemingly) every Disney film and TV show headed to the company's streaming service on Day 1, fans were both excited to see some of their favorites and taken aback by the sheer back catalog Disney had accumulated since 1937.

The thread, which starts below if enterprising audience members want to dig through the decades alongside such forgotten fare as Darby O'Gill and the Little People and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, tracks much of the Disney filmography until present day (including a smattering of MCU flicks and the Star Wars back catalog, of course):

More Disney+

Weathering With You IMDb
WIRE Buzz: WandaVision to reveal story behind Scarlet Witch name; Weathering With You trailer; more
The Mandalorian
Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service

SYFY WIRE has previously collected the original content coming to the streamer, as well as all the MCU and Star Wars goodies, but this thread filled in the gaps. Shows like the beloved '90s X-Men animated series:

And Darkwing Duck:

And Tron: Uprising:

And Gargoyles:

Supplement classic movies and series - like all things The Muppets, from their first movie to their adventures on Treasure Island:

The thread itself is worth browsing through simply to see the elaborate and seemingly unenticing names given to Disney films in the '60s, but there are plenty of long-forgotten gems in there ready to be rediscovered. Gems like, for example, The Black Hole:

Everyone remembers The Black Hole, right? From modern Disney Channel originals to older oddball sci-fi, there's going to be way more than just Star Wars films available.

Finally, here's a video documenting all the content:

Fans can start chipping away at this deluge when Disney+ launches on Nov. 12.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Disney+

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: