Disney+ confirms massive back catalog, including X-Men, Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, more

Disney+ was always going to have a massive amount of content. The Star Wars and Marvel franchises already promised dozens of films and TV shows (not to mention the newcomers like The Mandalorian or WandaVision). So when Disney+'s Twitter account started a gigantic thread highlighting (seemingly) every Disney film and TV show headed to the company's streaming service on Day 1, fans were both excited to see some of their favorites and taken aback by the sheer back catalog Disney had accumulated since 1937.

The thread, which starts below if enterprising audience members want to dig through the decades alongside such forgotten fare as Darby O'Gill and the Little People and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, tracks much of the Disney filmography until present day (including a smattering of MCU flicks and the Star Wars back catalog, of course):

SYFY WIRE has previously collected the original content coming to the streamer, as well as all the MCU and Star Wars goodies, but this thread filled in the gaps. Shows like the beloved '90s X-Men animated series:

And Darkwing Duck:

And Tron: Uprising:

And Gargoyles:

Supplement classic movies and series - like all things The Muppets, from their first movie to their adventures on Treasure Island:

The thread itself is worth browsing through simply to see the elaborate and seemingly unenticing names given to Disney films in the '60s, but there are plenty of long-forgotten gems in there ready to be rediscovered. Gems like, for example, The Black Hole:

Everyone remembers The Black Hole, right? From modern Disney Channel originals to older oddball sci-fi, there's going to be way more than just Star Wars films available.

Finally, here's a video documenting all the content:

Video of Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S. | Start Streaming November 12

Fans can start chipping away at this deluge when Disney+ launches on Nov. 12.