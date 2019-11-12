Disney+ is kinda crashing the internet, but at least Twitter is having fun with it

Han shot first, and he took out some Disney+ servers. Well, maybe not, but the newly launched streaming service is experiencing heavy loading times and other technical issues preventing fans from experiencing offerings like The Mandalorian or the first 4K remasters of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Websites like DownDetector displayed a peak of 8415 reports of inaccessibility, occuring at 9:00 a.m. EST on the day of Disney+’s launch, though the service’s fits and spurts of lag also showed fans that Disney was prepared for the eventuality ... with referential error pages, at the very least.

One shows off Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz holding Wi-Fi connectivity icons:

While another depicts a spacebound Mickey Mouse and Pluto hopping around on bits of interstellar rock:

Others (this reporter included) simply saw the spinning blue wheel of death — an icon that has long represented loading times bordering on the infinite. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney offered up the following statement: "The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience."

But, despite these issues (which Disney had anticipated thanks in part to its early Netherlands launch), spirits among Disney+ subscribers remained high. In fact, those on Twitter were equally sympathetic to those IT professionals tasked with handling the massive influx of subscribers as they were jokey about the service’s shaky launch stability:

Some even offered solutions:

Regardless of how the kinks shake out during the service’s first day, Disney+ has already rocked pop culture with its offerings — Marvel and Star Wars included — which can all be found here.