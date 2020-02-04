The Mandalorian returns in October as Disney boss hints at possible spinoff series

Baby Yoda's coming back!

Okay, so we’ve known for a while that the Disney+ flagship series The Mandalorian (and its real star) would return (heck, a second season was greenlit before the first episode even aired). But now, we know when, and we've got even more reason to be excited about where it's headed. We also know for sure when the Marvel spinoff series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney’s massively popular new streaming service.

The second season of The Mandalorian will debut in October, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed in the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, per trade reports. The Disney Chairman and CEO also hinted at "the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series." according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Iger didn’t provide any additional details, other than acknowledging the massive popularity of its child character (known to fans as Baby Yoda) as a major contributor to the show’s popularity. (He also promised the production of more Baby Yoda merchandise in the future — though declined to provide specific details.)

Also during the earnings call, Iger confirmed the news that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is indeed set to premiere on the platform in August, while WandaVision will debut on Disney+ in December. Disney teased footage from its MCU spinoff shows, including the aforementioned shows as well as Loki, during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Disney announced and confirmed these releases after revealing that its streaming service is smashing expectations, with 26.5 million subscribers, well above its anticipated 20 million to 25 million sign-ups.

“We had a strong first quarter, highlighted by the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded even our greatest expectations,” Iger said in its earnings release. “Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today’s dynamic media environment.”