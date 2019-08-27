Everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to Disney+

As Disney looks to further expand the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can look forward to a Chitauri invasion's worth of new shows on the upcoming Disney+.

As we look through everything that was announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2019, it's fair to say the MCU will soon be bigger and bolder than ever before. Given all the exciting new announcements Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made at the Friday night panel, we figured we'd put all this information in one convenient place for you — MCU fan to end all MCU fans — to peruse.

Here they are: All the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and television series coming to Disney+ when and after it launches on November 12.

For a roundup of literally everything (including Marvel) coming to Disney+, check out SYFY WIRE's own ever-expanding guide: Every original show coming to Disney+, plus everything else you need to know.