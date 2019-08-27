Everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to Disney+

As Disney looks to further expand the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can look forward to a Chitauri invasion's worth of new shows on the upcoming Disney+.
As we look through everything that was announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2019, it's fair to say the MCU will soon be bigger and bolder than ever before. Given all the exciting new announcements Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made at the Friday night panel, we figured we'd put all this information in one convenient place for you — MCU fan to end all MCU fans — to peruse.
Here they are: All the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and television series coming to Disney+ when and after it launches on November 12.
MCU movies
At launch, the only MCU movies that will reportedly be available on Disney+ are Captain Marvel (2019), Iron Man (2008), Iron Man Three (2013), and Thor: The Dark World (2013). But as licensing deals run out and Disney begins to hoard even more of its content onto Disney+, expect more movies down the line — Disney has already promised seven more MCU movies will hit Disney+ by the service's first anniversary (no word on which movies those will be yet, though).
Additionally, Avengers: Endgame (2019) will be available on December 11, fewer than eight months since it premiered in theaters and just under a month after the service launches.
Since every Star Wars movie will be made available, we would hope that, eventually, every single MCU movie will be made available… But there's no guarantee yet. As we've discovered, the rights on these can get a bit thorny.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fall 2020
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return as MCU heroes Sam Wilson/Falcon/(Captain America?) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, respectively, in this live-action series.
A new poster revealed at D23 showed off Bucky's new quiff (which is much more in line with the look he sported in Captain America: The First Avenger, indicating that the hero might be getting back to some semblance of normalcy) and, more significantly, a hint of what appears to be Sam Wilson's Captain America suit from the comics.
While we haven't been given much of a look into the series as a whole, this poster indicates that rather than taking place pre-Endgame, we very well may be looking at a post-Endgame timeline, one in which Sam has truly taken up the Captain America mantle.
However, Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo's (Daniel Brühl) return indicates the potential for flashbacks. Also joining in on the party will be Emily VanCamp, reprising her role as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell, who's playing John Walker (aka U.S. Agent).
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in Fall 2020 on Disney+.
Loki: Spring 2021
Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the fan-favorite Loki, Thor's adopted brother and the trickster god of Asgard, in this live-action series.
As confirmed at D23, the show will follow the alternate-timeline version of Loki who escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, meaning he probably won't be as much of a grudging good guy as he was in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. This is a post-The Avengers Loki, meaning he's still likely caught up in a power-hungry fog and looking to cause some mischief.
Loki premieres in Spring 2021 on Disney+.
WandaVision: Spring 2021
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as the MCU heroes Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, in this live-action series. Feige has promised that WandaVision will be unlike anything audiences have ever seen before — beyond that, we know very, very little.
Here's what we do know:
Teyonah Parris will play Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau, who is now all grown up. Kat Dennings will play fan-favorite Darcy, bringing the character back for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park will play Ant-Man and the Wasp's somewhat hapless but lovable FBI agent Jimmy Woo.
WandaVision premieres in Spring 2021 on Disney+.
Marvel’s What If…?: Summer 2021
The MCU’s first-ever animated series will follow in the footsteps of Marvel’s comic series of the same name, exploring different "What If… X happened?" situations that often unfold in dramatic manners.
For instance: What if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, got the super-serum and became Captain America?
The show will feature a brand new character, the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), a member of an alien race (the Watchers) that keeps an eye on the multiverse, as well as voice cameos from just about every other MCU actor up until this point.
Marvel's What If…? will premiere in Summer 2021 on Disney+.
Hawkeye: Fall 2021
The Hawkguy himself, Jeremy Renner, will be returning to play the Avengers' non-superpowered superspy archer in this live-action series. The series will reportedly explore Clint Barton's time as Ronin post-Infinity War and pre-Endgame, though at some point he'll also be busy training up the next generation of Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (not yet cast), who takes on the mantle in Marvel's comics.
Hawkeye premieres in Fall 2021 on Disney+.
Moon Knight, TBD
Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, a mercenary who's resurrected after becoming the avatar of an ancient Egyptian god, will be getting his own series at some point. No casting information is available at this time.
Moon Knight does not yet have a premiere date.
Ms. Marvel, TBD
Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Pakistani-American hero, is finally getting her long-begged-for live-action debut.
Feige implied the character will eventually appear in theatrical MCU films after getting her start in her own streaming series. No casting information is available at this time, but Bisha K. Ali will serve as showrunner.
Ms. Marvel does not yet have a premiere date.
She-Hulk, TBD
Bruce Banner's cousin, the super-strong, super-smart green lawyer Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, will have a live-action series on Disney+ at some point. (Give us a courtroom drama series or give us death.) No casting information is available at this time.
She-Hulk does not yet have a premiere date.