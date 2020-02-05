WIRE Buzz: Bob Iger teases mystery MCU series; Amazon hunts for serial killers; more

MCU fans received a nice surprise during the Big Game this past weekend when Disney+ decided to unveil the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

They're just three of the Marvel series in development for the streaming platform. According to Disney boss Bob Iger, however, there are 10 in all right now, including the ones teased during the Super Bowl. However, we already know about Hawkeye, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight, so that leaves us with two mystery shows that have yet to be announced.

Asking fans for their thoughts on Twitter, Fandom got such guesses as the Fantastic Four, the Nova Corps, Rocket and Groot, Okoye, America Chavez, and the X-Men. As long as we're wishing, we'd love to see Squirrel Girl or Kid Kaiju in the live-action space. Hey, ya never know!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ in August, while WandaVision arrives in December. Loki is expected sometime in 2021.

Amazon is about to embark on a hunt for serial killers after buying the rights to The Dark Corners of the Night, reports Deadline, The third entry in Meg Gardiner's UNSUB novel series, Dark Corners (on sale Feb. 18) will yield a one-hour drama show for Amazon's Prime platform. Gardiner is a former lawyer and three-time Jeopardy! champion.

“Meg Gardiner writes complicated characters and thrilling plot lines that lend themselves beautifully to a cinematic adaptation,” said executive producer Larry Trilling (Goliath) in a statement. “The UNSUB series is going to be a wild ride for viewers.”

Credit: Blackstone Publishing

Named for the FBI's term for unknown killers — "Unknown Subjects" — the UNSUB books follows bureau profiler Caitlin Hendrix as she tracks down homicidal, albeit clever, maniacs. UNSUB (inspired by the unsolved Zodiac killings) and its sequel, Into the Black Nowhere (inspired by the Ted Bundy murders), were published in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Dark Corners of the Night finds Hendrix heading to Los Angeles to find the "the Midnight Man," a killer who murders parenting adults and leaves their children alive as witnesses to the terrible carnage.

Last year, Dark Horse announced a line of limited edition Hellboy-inspired beers that were modeled after the famous comic book characters created by Mike Mignola. Now, Dark Horse is re-teaming with Oregon's Gigantic Brewing to offer BRPD fans the chance to collect all six beers in one convenient box set. Like the original promotion, only 666 hand numbered cases will be available.

Check out the specs of each beer:

● Hellboy - Maple Syrup Pancake Beer (6.66% abv)

● Liz Sherman - Mole Chili Stout (6.66% abv)

● Johann Kraus - Citrus Wit Beer (6.66% abv)

● Abe Sapien - Indigo Blue Fruit Ale (6.66% abv)

● Blood Queen - Cranberry Yuzu Sour (6.66% abv)

● Trevor Bruttenholm - British Barleywine (9.99% abv)

Credit: Dark Horse/Gigantic Brewing

Credit: Dark Horse/Gigantic Brewing

Credit: Dark Horse/Gignatic Brewing

Each box runs $99 a pop. Six hundred of the 666 being made can be purchased via the Tavour.com app on Monday, Feb. 10. Make sure to enter the word "hellboy" into the app before Monday in order to gain early access.

The last 66 box sets go on sale at the Gigantic Taproom in Portland, Oregon at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Purchasing this product will also get you a taphandle magnet for each character, as well as 6" x 9" collector prints of the custom label artwork drawn by Mignola and Dave Stewart.

The beers were originally created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first-ever Hellboy comic book story, 1994's Seed of Destruction.