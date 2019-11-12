Disney+ unveils first looks at Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If, Hawkeye, and more

The MCU shows coming to Disney+ are still a ways away, but you can get an initial glimpse at all of them in a special documentary that launched with the platform today. Titled Expanding the Universe, the 12-minute video is basically a recap of all the major Marvel Studios announcements made at Hall H during this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to quotes from Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios and, as of recently, Chief Creative Officer for all of Marvel Entertainment) and the actors, Expanding the Universe also delivers a ton of exciting concept art and footage from the upcoming series.

The first original Marvel project to arrive on Disney+ will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier next fall. In the collage below, you can see all of the designs for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and newcomer Jonathan Walker (Wyatt Russell). As you can see, Zemo is donning his comics-accurate costume. Walker, on the other hand, is dressing up like Captain America, which isn't all that unusual. In the comics, he replaced Captain America as a character known as "Super Patriot."

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

What If...? — the MCU's first animated series, premiering in the summer of 2021 — gets the biggest chunk of the doc with glimpses of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain America instead of Steve Rogers; a weakling Steve Rogers still fighting in World War II with the help of an early Iron Man; Bucky Barnes fighting a zombified Captain America; and more.

Taking an anthological approach, What If...? is hosted by Uatu The Watcher (voiced by Westworld's Jeffrey Wright). In this sense, he's basically like The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling, which is very cool if you think about it.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Hailee Steinfeld can deny Kate Bishop rumors all she wants, but the character is definitely coming to the Hawkeye show. Not only will we get to see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) training a replacement, we'll also witness more of his time as Ronin. There was that awesome shot of Clint dispatching a bunch of Yakuza in Endgame, but beyond that, there wasn't enough time to take a deep dive into the character's dark downward-spiral after his family was snapped out of existence by Thanos.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

The bits for WandaVision and Loki don't contain any new footage or images, but did reaffirm stuff we've been hearing about for a while now, mainly the '50s sitcom vibe for WandaVision and — for Loki — an explanation of where the Norse god of mischief went with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Both shows will arrive on Disney+ in the spring of 2021.