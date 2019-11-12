Disney+ is finally here, offering the original & prequel Star Wars trilogies in 4K for the first time

Latest Stories

Jacob Oller
Nov 12, 2019

Disney’s streaming juggernaut has launched and — after various teases and additions to its premiere lineup of films and TV — one very special feature has stood out for Star Wars fans, even after they devour the first episode of The Mandalorian. Not only has Disney+ launched with the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, and Rogue One (with Solo and The Last Jedi presumably coming at a later date), they’re all in 4K.

Disney+’s debut marks the first time that some of these films can be watched in 4K, as all of the service’s Star Wars film offerings are available with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support. The original and prequel trilogies (Episodes I - VI) have never been on the format, though there have been rumors this year about a 4K box set release, while The Force Awakens and Rogue One have previously had a 4K Blu-ray release.

However, while the films are crisper than ever before, it comes at a price: the original trilogy is remastered from George Lucas’ 1997 special editions (and not the original theatrical cuts). Sorry, Greedo truthers. Disney+ is now the exclusive home of these 4K editions, which, along with plenty of other original offerings (which can be found here) and Marvel fun to come (found here), helps the streaming service stand out in the great technological war it’s waded into.

Disney+ is out now, led by it's highest profile launch day original, the Star Wars live action series The Mandalorian. Also worth noting: If you happen to be a Verizon customer with an unlimited data plan, you might be eligible for a free year of the service. Click here to find out if you're eligible. 

 

