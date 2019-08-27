An exhaustive list of Disney+'s many Star Wars shows and movies

When Disney first acquired Lucasfilm back in 2012, fans knew they'd be in for a swath of new Star Wars stories. Little did they know just how right they were.

With the upcoming launch of Disney's streaming service Disney+, the Star Wars universe is growing faster than ever — and will soon be easier to access than ever as well.

Here are all the Star Wars movies and television series coming to Disney+ when and after it launches on November 12. And for a roundup of literally everything (including Star Wars) coming to Disney+, check out SYFY WIRE's ever-expanding guide: Every original show coming to Disney+, plus everything else you need to know.