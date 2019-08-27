An exhaustive list of Disney+'s many Star Wars shows and movies

When Disney first acquired Lucasfilm back in 2012, fans knew they'd be in for a swath of new Star Wars stories. Little did they know just how right they were.
With the upcoming launch of Disney's streaming service Disney+, the Star Wars universe is growing faster than ever — and will soon be easier to access than ever as well.
Here are all the Star Wars movies and television series coming to Disney+ when and after it launches on November 12. And for a roundup of literally everything (including Star Wars) coming to Disney+, check out SYFY WIRE's ever-expanding guide: Every original show coming to Disney+, plus everything else you need to know.
The Skywalker Saga: November 12, 2019/TBD
The series that launched the galaxy far, far away and the stories most synonymous with Star Wars, aka the three trilogies, aka the Skywalker Saga, will be available at launch — for the most part.
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002), Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) will all be available at launch.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the nine-part Skywalker Saga, will premiere in theaters on December 20 of this year and will be available on Disney+ within the streaming service’s first year, according to Disney.
Star Wars stories: November 12, 2019
The two feature-length films outside of the Skywalker Saga, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, will also be made available at launch.
The Mandalorian: November 12, 2019
Star Wars’ first live-action series will serve as Disney+’s shiny new flagship, meaning The Mandalorian will be available as soon as Disney+ is.
The show, which takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, follows Pedro Pascal's titular Mandalorian bounty hunter in a Western-style gunslinger story as he follows his bounties across the wilds of a lawless, post-Empire galaxy.
Written and produced by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, and more.
The Mandalorian premieres on November 12 on Disney+.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: November 12, 2019/February 2020
The highly anticipated final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to premiere in February 2020 and will reportedly showcase the Siege of Mandalore and story arcs featuring Ahsoka Tano, Maul, Bo-Katan, Captain Rex, and more within its 12-episode arc. It's gonna be wild.
Until that final season premieres, though, the first six seasons — which take place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith — will be available at launch.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-6 will be available on November 12 on Disney+. Season 7 will be available in February 2020.
Star Wars Rebels: November 12, 2019
The other big-name Star Wars animated series is Star Wars Rebels, which takes place five years before A New Hope. All four seasons will be made available at launch.
Star Wars Rebels Seasons 1-4 is available on November 12 on Disney+.
Untitled Cassian Andor Series, TBD
Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will be reprising their roles as the Rebel spy Cassian Andor and snarky droid K-2SO, respectively, in this untitled live-action spin-off series. Little is known about it, but it’s assumed the show will take place ahead of the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, since both characters, y’know, died.
The series is expected to begin filming in 2020.
The Untitled Cassian Andor Series does not yet have a premiere date.
Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series, TBD
Rumors had suggested for some time that Ewan McGregor would be reprising his role as the beloved Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new Star Wars project. For a while, that project was thought to be a movie, but it turns out McGregor will be playing Obi-Wan in a Disney+ original series.
We know literally nothing about this show other than some scripts are finished and it will begin filming in 2020, though the series is expected to take place during Obi-Wan’s time on Tatooine as he oversees a young Luke Skywalker between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
The Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series does not yet have a premiere date.