Disney set to reboot beloved animated series DuckTales for 2017

The Disney XD network has announced it has greenlit a new cartoon series based on the Emmy Award-winning DuckTales, which aired from 1987 to 1990 on the Disney Afternoon daily syndicated animated series block. The new series is set to premiere in 2017.

Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, programming and general manager at Disney XD, said in a statement that:

“DuckTales’ has a special place in Disney’s TV animation history, it drew its inspiration from Disney Legend Carl Barks’ comic books and through its storytelling and artistic showmanship, set an enduring standard for animated entertainment that connects with both kids and adults. Our new series will bring that same energy and adventurous spirit to a new generation.”

The new DuckTales will see the return of Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, as well as their uncle Donald Duck. Other beloved characters also included in the new stories are Duckworth, Gyro Gearloose, Launchpad McQuack, Flintheart Glomgold, Magica DeSpell & Poe, Ma Beagle and the Beagle Boys (Burger Beagle and Bouncer Beagle), Mrs. Beakley and Webbigail Vanderquack.

Are you looking forward to the return of DuckTales in 2017? In the meanwhile, Disney has gifted us with THIS, just to, well, you know, help tide us over until the new series comes out:

(via Disney)