Disney+ surprises with Frozen 2 debut this weekend... three months ahead of time

Benjamin Bullard
Mar 13, 2020

The caution over the coronavirus pandemic may be disrupting everyday rhythms in theaters and shopping venues, but one place that may see an actual surge in activity is right in your living room. Aware that more people are staying put at home (and likely watching movies to pass the time), Disney has revealed it’s getting set to bring Frozen 2 to the small screen way, way ahead of schedule.

The Walt Disney Company announced Friday that Frozen 2 will land on the Disney+ streaming platform beginning Sunday, Mar. 15 — a full three months ahead of its originally-planned digital debut date. In a release, the Mouse House said the move will hopefully give fans a little something over and above what they might be expecting, as people settle in snugly for a long date with their remotes.

The early premiere, said Disney, is a way of “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period,” with CEO Bob Chapek adding that the movie “has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time.”

Featuring the voices of Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and newcomers Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna) and Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Destin Mattias), Frozen 2 did anything but put the box office on ice when it debuted in theaters less than four months ago. The hugely-anticipated sequel raked in $127 million domestically in its opening weekend, on the way to becoming what’s now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

If you’ve never managed to see the original Frozen, this weekend could mark the perfect excuse to get yourself caught up. You can start the binge and work your way through Frozen 2 when the adventure begins at Disney+ starting Mar. 15.

