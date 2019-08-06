Latest Stories

Disney chief talks Night at the Museum reboot, Planet of the Apes' 'long-term value'

Now, we all assumed that once Disney closed the deal purchasing 20th Century Fox that they'd be rebooting the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises. Heck, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said as much at Marvel's megapanel at San Deigo Comic-Con last month. But did you know that Disney plans to reboot the Night at the Museum and Home Alone franchises? That's right: the man behind the Mouse just said so in an earnings call earlier this evening. 

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, confirmed in its earnings call that plans are in place to reboot even more crowd-favorite franchises for its new streaming service, Disney+

"We're...focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our dtc [direct-to-consumer] platforms," said Iger on the call to investors on Tuesday. "For example, reimagining Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, for a new generation on Disney+." 

All of the titles have already proven to be fertile creative ground. Creator John Hughes and director Christopher Columbus' 1990 comedy Home Alone already spawned four sequels. Shawn Levy's 2006 film Night at the Museum starring Ben Stiller led to two sequels, and his 2003 hit Cheaper by the Dozen enjoyed one sequel. And we've already seen four Diary of a Wimpy Kid films based on Jeff Kinney's books.

Iger didn't provide any additional details about these plans in the call. 

The Disney chief also said that the company sees "great long-term value in the broad collection of theatrical IP we acquired from Fox, incuding... Avatar and Planet of the Apes." 

Up until Avengers: Endgame surpassed it, James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar was the highest-grossing film of all-time. Cameron has already stated he has four more sequels planned, which he is working on currently. The latest Planet of the Apes reboot consists of three films: 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

And oh, yeah: Iger also confirmed that "Marvel's X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool... are now part of Mavel Studios, under the leadership of Kevin Feige." So it really is super official now.

