Pym particles for dinner! Disney Cruise’s 'Avengers: Quantum Encounter' lets you shrink stuff while you eat

The Disney Wish — Disney’s new cruise ship hitting the high seas next year — will not only have its own adults-only Star Wars bar, but will also have an immersive, Marvel-themed restaurant appropriately called the Worlds of Marvel, where food will apparently shrink and grow like it's in an Ant-man movie.

We’ve known about this restaurant for a while, but we haven’t known the details about what guests will experience while chowing down on food from different locales in the MCU. That changed today when none other than Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, introduced a teaser video for the upcoming "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" dining experience.

Check it out:

Video of First Look At ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ Aboard The Disney Wish | Disney Cruise Line

That’s a lot of cupcake!

The dining experience focuses on Ant-Man and The Wasp as they go on their first public speaking engagement as Avengers. The two superheroes will give guests a presentation of different MCU technologies, including Cap’s Shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor, and — of course — Pym Particles, the tech that lets Ant-Man, The Wasp, and apparently cupcakes change size.

Diners will get to see and interact with Ant-Man and The Wasp as they make the rounds to the tables. And when an unexpected villain shows up, they’ll call on Captain America and Captain Marvel for backup.

Credit: Disney

Arguably the coolest thing, however, are the “Quantum Cores” on each table, which, according to Disney Parks' official blog, can shrink and grow things remotely throughout the ship, such as a piece of luggage or maybe that cupcake we saw in the video. If everyone activates their cores at once, the entire restaurant also becomes “supercharged” as energy flows through the room’s power channels in the wall and ceiling.

And then there’s the food, a key component of any restaurant. Worlds of Marvel will feature dishes from across the MCU, including African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia, and the Avenger’s original hometown, New York City.

The Disney Wish sets sail in Summer 2022.