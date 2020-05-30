The ride's over: The 15 greatest defunct Disney attractions you still dream about

The first attraction that occupied the Imagination pavilion in EPCOT Center opened a few months after the rest of the park, in March 1983. Overseen by Imagineer Tony Baxter, who borrowed ideas from his proposed Discovery Bay expansion of Disneyland, primarily the idea of an imaginative trickster (dubbed the Dreamfinder here) and his companion, the embodiment of creativity, named Figment (voiced memorably by Willow actor Billy Barty).

The 11-minute dark ride, utilizing the familiar OmniMover ride system that was clearly a staple of early EPCOT Center, was full of audio-animatronics, nearly 80 special effects and featured an early, showstopping where you come upon the Dreamfinder in his dream-catching blimp. As your ride vehicle rotates around the blimp and figures, so too does the giant room, giving the illusion that you’re sitting still but everything is in constant motion. In fact, one quarter of the entire ride was spent just on this scene – and it was a doozy, even more so after you realize what an amazing technical accomplishment this giant carousel was (there were actually five scenes of the Dreamfinder and his craft, for all the new guests whose ride vehicles entered the attraction). But it wasn’t the technology that made Journey Into Imagination so special – it was the warmth, the humor, the sing-along sweetness of the attraction’s signature song, “One Little Spark” (written by the legendary Disney songwriting team of Robert and Richard Sherman) – it really did make you feel like anything was possible, especially when you offloaded and went into the ImageWorks, with the iconic (and long-missed) rainbow tunnel or waltzed over to see the latest 3D attraction in the same pavilion. (It used to be that you didn’t have to go outside for the second attraction at all.)

In 1998, the ride was radically reconceived as Journey Into YOUR Imagination; on a threadbare budget Imagineering attempted to update the attraction for modern audiences while also tying it into Honey, I Shrunk the Audience, which opened next door on the same day. Badly miscalculated and lacking in all of the things that made the first version of the attraction such a classic. After receiving a truly withering response from guests, the ride went down again (after only two years in operation) and was revamped for a third time. This iteration reinstated Figment (now voiced by Dave Goelz) but still had to deal with its cheap-o aesthetic and drastically shortened track. The attraction is now half the length of the original. Talk about a lack of imagination.