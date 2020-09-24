Disneyland unveils touching mural tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Disneyland has immortalized the late Chadwick Boseman with a touching mural tribute by artist Nikkolas Smith. The work of art, which can be found in Downtown Disney shopping district, depicts Boseman holding up the iconic Wakandan two-arm salute with a young boy wearing a Black Panther mask. The simple, yet powerful, image underscores just how important the character of T'Challa was for racial diversity and inclusion on the big screen.

"This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus," Smith wrote on Instagram. "To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist."

Take a look below:

Boseman passed away in August at the age of 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. He was remembered far and wide by fans, directors, producers, actors, influencers, and even former President Barack Obama. The actor played T'Challa across four movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His standalone feature in 2018, Black Panther, made over $1 billion at the global box office and went on to take home three Academy Awards. It was also nominated for Best Picture.

Throughout his career, Boseman portrayed a number of influential African American figures like baseball Jackie Robinson, musician James Brown, and the first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

While Disneyland's main park continues to remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Disney is currently open for business.