Disneyland California temporarily closes its gates amid coronavirus scare

Disneyland in Anaheim, California will temporarily shut down, beginning this weekend, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to delay, postpone, and outright cancel almost every major public space and event on the planet. It was inevitable after yesterday when California's governor, Gavin Newsom, called for gatherings of 250 people or more to be put on hold or canceled.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of [Saturday] March 14 through the end of the month," Disney said in a statement obtained by SYFY WIRE. "The hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."

The resort has also promised to work with guests who want to reschedule or cancel their visits. Refunds will be provided to anyone who has hotel reservations during the closure period.

As Variety writes, this is only the fourth time in history that the park has closed. The other instances were the assassination of JFK in 1963, the Northridge earthquake in 1994, and the September 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

At this time, it's uncertain whether or not Disney Parks will make the decision to shut down Disney World in Orlando, Florida as well. Parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong (the virus originated in China) have been closed indefinitely. Japanese locations have been temporarily shuttered.

Disney's feature film division is still moving forward with the wide release of Black Widow (May 1), despite pushing off Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers. The fate of the MCU project, which explores the origin of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, could certainly change in the coming weeks as the global health scare prompts more and more studios to delay their films.

Earlier today, for example, Paramount decided to push off the opening of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II, which was only a week away from hitting theaters. Soon after, Universal announced that Fast & Furious 9 would be delayed almost a year, opening next April.