Disneyland diehards can whip up a quarantine treat: Disney releases Dole Whip recipe

Less than four weeks after Disneyland closed indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions on March 14 and regulars of the theme park are already jonesing for some of Disney's sweet treats. Thankfully, Disneyland enthusiasts can now get their fix at home thanks to a new Dole Whip recipe released by the source itself.

The frozen dessert is a hallmark of Adventureland's Enchanted Tiki Room, with its refreshing pineapple flavor providing comfort for those braving long lines and rowdy kids. If fans don't grab a churro and a Dole Whip over the course of their sojourn, did they even really go to Disneyland? Now that attending is a physical impossibility, fans can still replicate some of the experience in their own homes thanks to a recipe distributed by the official Disneyland app.

The recipe, as released, is as follows:

1 "big scoop" of vanilla ice cream

4 ounces of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

Blend until smooth and thick

Swirl it up

However, some diehard Disneyheads (and some that say they've made Dole Whip at the park itself) dispute the recipe — mostly because Dole Whip is supposed to be dairy-free:

Dole lists its recipe as the following:

1 cup pineapple juice, frozen in an ice cube tray

1 banana, peeled and frozen

2-1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/4 to 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage

Whether either of these are the true recipe or simply delicious-sounding mimicries of Disneyland's Dole Whip, the release supplements a churro recipe the app dropped earlier this week:

Video of Churro Tots From Disney Parks | Walt Disney World

As parkgoers have no clear timeline for when they'll be able to return to Disneyland, making a few desserts at home may have to suffice until the pandemic has reached a safer point. Now the only question is how to reinvent the feeling of standing in line for a few hours inside your own home. You know, so you'll feel like you've really earned that treat.