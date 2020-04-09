Latest Stories

Jabba the Pod Video 2.14
Tag: Videos
Ahsoka learned why the Jedi aren't so popular on The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod Video 2.14]
SprayableTech
Tag: Science
Smart cities! Magical, hi-tech spray paint creates touch screens anywhere
Dungeons & Dragons
Tag: Fangrrls
The SYFY FANGRRLS guide to playing Dungeons & Dragons online
pjimage
Tag: TV
Need to work your brain? Here are 10 high-concept sci-fi shows to binge during lockdown
dole whip official
More info i
Source: Dole
Tag: News

Disneyland diehards can whip up a quarantine treat: Disney releases Dole Whip recipe

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 9, 2020

Less than four weeks after Disneyland closed indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions on March 14 and regulars of the theme park are already jonesing for some of Disney's sweet treats. Thankfully, Disneyland enthusiasts can now get their fix at home thanks to a new Dole Whip recipe released by the source itself.

The frozen dessert is a hallmark of Adventureland's Enchanted Tiki Room, with its refreshing pineapple flavor providing comfort for those braving long lines and rowdy kids. If fans don't grab a churro and a Dole Whip over the course of their sojourn, did they even really go to Disneyland? Now that attending is a physical impossibility, fans can still replicate some of the experience in their own homes thanks to a recipe distributed by the official Disneyland app.

More Disneyland

Fireworks over Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are still closed, so now what?
Magic Kingdom with characters in front
When one castle door closes, another opens (and Mickey attacks hyenas in a mobile game)

The recipe, as released, is as follows:

  • 1 "big scoop" of vanilla ice cream
  • 4 ounces of pineapple juice
  • 2 cups of frozen pineapple
  • Blend until smooth and thick
  • Swirl it up

However, some diehard Disneyheads (and some that say they've made Dole Whip at the park itself) dispute the recipe — mostly because Dole Whip is supposed to be dairy-free:

Dole lists its recipe as the following:

  • 1 cup pineapple juice, frozen in an ice cube tray 
  • 1 banana, peeled and frozen 
  • 2-1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar 
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk beverage

Whether either of these are the true recipe or simply delicious-sounding mimicries of Disneyland's Dole Whip, the release supplements a churro recipe the app dropped earlier this week:

As parkgoers have no clear timeline for when they'll be able to return to Disneyland, making a few desserts at home may have to suffice until the pandemic has reached a safer point. Now the only question is how to reinvent the feeling of standing in line for a few hours inside your own home. You know, so you'll feel like you've really earned that treat.

Tag: News
Tag: Disneyland
Tag: Recipes
Tag: food

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker