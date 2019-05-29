All the Star Wars Easter eggs we spotted in Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

If there is anything I’ve learned on my first flight to Batuu, located conveniently at Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars park inside of Disneyland is that there are Easter eggs everywhere. Black Spire Outpost is the center of the action, and it on its own is an Easter egg, first mentioned by L3-37 in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

What are some of the sorts of things that people should look out for?

Well, first, anything can be an Easter egg. Even the tracks on the ground. Embedded in the cement all across Black Spire, from the Resistance base to the area held by the First Order, are tracks. Some are from Treadwell units like those seen in A New Hope, others are from GONK droids. Every square inch of the park is covered in details like these that make it uniquely Star Wars.

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

Take, for example, this little alcove. Sure, you notice the droids hanging out on the raised platform, including a GONK droid upside-down, possibly being tortured, just like in Return of the Jedi. But did you notice the Arakyd Viper Probe droid split in half and strung up on the wall, held up by dodgy power lines? It’s just like the one Han and Chewie blew up on Hoth.

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

In fact, the whole place is crawling with droids. That droid on the far left is just like one that the Jawas tried to sell to Uncle Owen on Tatooine on that fateful day that Luke Skywalker met Artoo and Threepio. You’ll recognize the droid in the middle as Buford (or BU-4D). He was a Resistance maintenance droid first featured in The Force Awakens on the D’Qar base.

A smelter droid. Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

Fans of every era of Star Wars will be happy seeing their favorites mashed up in unexpected ways. Here’s a Smelter Droid from Return of the Jedi, roasting Nuna turkeys (The Phantom Menace) and Ronto Steaks (A New Hope), over a Podracer Engine repurposed to cook food in a sequel era location.

Loth cats. Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

Loth-cats, the ubiquitous felines of Lothal have found a place on Batuu. Not only are there plush Loth-cats, this one is held in a cage in the creature shop in the market place. It’s a living breathing Loth-cat and might well be the cutest thing you will see in a galaxy far, far away. I wish I could take it home.

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

Though there are things hidden everywhere, from Porg nests aboard the Falcon to oil buckets made of a Scout trooper helmet. But, the crowning achievement of Easter eggs can be found in Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquity. This shop is where the highest of rollers go to get one of a kind merchandise and you can see why Dok Ondar has the reputation he has. (He was even name-dropped in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story aboard Dryden Vos’s yacht.)

Dok Andar's walls. Credit: Bryan Young

Lining the walls all the way around this circular building are hidden gems for Star Wars fans of every era. In this photo, you’ll notice the centerpiece. That axe was featured in Dryden Vos’s office and was recently spotted on set for The Rise of Skywalker. To the right of it is the mask of an Inquisitor from Star Wars Rebels (it resembled most the mask of the Seventh Sister, played on the show by Sarah Michelle Gellar.) To the left you’ll find all manner of helmets of the Rebellion from the Galactic Civil War.

Dok Ondar. Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

Perhaps things don’t go well for Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, as his helmet and signature gun found themselves as decorations on the wall of Dok Ondar, ready to sell to the right buyer. (I don’t think it’s actually for sale, just a cool decoration, but it is really cool.) Below him seems to be the head of Takeel, known more colloquially as Snaggletooth and above is the mask of an Imperial Royal Guard.

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

And is that the Kalikori of Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels?

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

Gungans and Ewoks are well represented as well. This carving of a Gungan has a place in a box on a high shelf and this headdress that looks as though it belonged to the Ewok shaman Logray has an even more impressive spot on the high wall. These aren’t the only artifacts to be found by looking up, though.

You’ll be able to find the head of Edrio Two-Tubes and Bom Vimdin, you’ll be able to see a number of artifacts relating to the sand people of Tatooine, and if you’ve got sharp eyes, you might even see items from other galaxies. It appears as though some armor from Willow appears, but there is no mistaking the Ark of the Covenant when you spot it.

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

One of the coolest things at Dok Ondar’s, though, might be the diorama of the Sarlacc Pit. It’s a living breathing cut away so you can see exactly how it works. There are plenty of little displays like this in every shop, giving you a closer look at all sorts of things from the Star Wars universe.

Credit: Bryan Young/SYFY WIRE

And how could Dok Ondar trade goods from all over the galaxy without getting in on the displays of exotic animals as trophies? My favorites here are the Nexu from Attack of the Clones and the Corellian Hounds from Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story. Oh, yeah, and the giant, life-size Tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back.

One thing is certain, there is no shortage of things to do or see at Galaxy’s Edge and it will be years before every Easter egg in Black Spire is decoded for fans. It’s immense. These, though, are the highlights after only a few hours at the park.

Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland Resort May 31, 2019.