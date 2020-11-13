Disney+ to get a lot more 'dangerous' with Darking Duck reboot in the works

Disney+ is about to add another big title to its already impressive roster of original series: Darkwing Duck. According to Variety, the streaming platform is looking into rebooting the series and bringing back Drake Mallard and his titular alter-ego for more animated adventures.

While no showrunner or writer has been attached to the series as of yet, it does have its team of producers assembled, reportedly including Preacher and The Boys producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, as well as Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures, who will oversee this project for the company.

Despite having last aired in 1992, the premise and characters of Darkwing Duck won't be unfamiliar to modern audiences, as they've already appeared a few times in the Disney XD reboot of DuckTales — including starring in his own recent one-hour special, which aired as a part of the show's third season earlier in October.

The episode saw Drake Mallard — an actor-turned-vigilante in DuckTales showrunners Frank Angones and Matt Youngberg's take on the character — embrace his new role as a caped crusader, trying to keep the city of St. Canard free from crime. He was reunited with his original sidekick, LaunchPad McQuack, who's currently been serving as none other than Scrooge McDuck's pilot and chauffeur, as they set out to solve the mystery that was plaguing a lab at McDuck Enterprises.

In the process, they came up against Taurus Bulba, a villain from the original series, though now working for Scrooge, and teen troublemaker Gosalyn, who'd previously been Drake's adopted daughter. Following the disappearance of her grandfather, Professor Waddlemeyer, into another dimension, Drake vowed to help them reunite, taking the young girl under his wing until then, with LaunchPad agreeing to come accompany them on their future adventures.

There is no news yet if Disney+ will retain the same voice cast or even the same animation style as the DuckTales reboot — or even if they'll end up using everything that was set up in the special.

Chris Diamantopoulos (Invincible) currently voices Drake Mallard, with Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) voicing Gosalyn, and Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) voicing LaunchPad.

No news on when the series will premiere. DuckTales recently wrapped the first half of its third season on Disney XD. You can stream the whole series on Disney+.