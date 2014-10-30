Disney's ESPN 2 to air Star Wars Halloween special, has learned nothing from history

If you’ve been wondering when we’d reach the moment of WTF in regard to corporate synergy with Disney’s purchase of Star Wars, we have the answer.

ESPN 2 is gearing up for a Halloween-themed Star Wars special that’ll air on SportsNation. Yes, read that again if you need another moment. A Star Wars special. On ESPN 2. On SportsNation. C’mon, Luke and company can’t even swing a special on the flagship series SportsCenter? Or the awesome (and woefully underrated and now-canceled) UNITE? We digress.

Here’s a breakdown of what we can expect from the special, which will find the show’s hosts taking on iconic Star Wars characters such as Boba Fett and Yoda. Details via The Hollywood Reporter:

ESPN2 is going all out, revamping the SportsNation set to look like the Millennium Falcon. The special will highlight sports clips under Star Wars-inspired categories, such as "Best Jedi Mind Trick" and "Most Unstoppable Skywalkers," as well as premiere an exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming Star Wars Rebels episode.

Yes, this is corporate synergy run amok — and we all remember how the ol’ Christmas special turned out, am I right? But at least Disney is actually putting the license to good use, instead of letting it sit on the shelf. Here’s hoping this bizarro special is at least a bit of fun. Check out the opening scene below and let us know what you think:

The half-hour episode airs Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2. It’ll re-air on ESPN 2 at 3 p.m. on Halloween.

