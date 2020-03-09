Watch: Sally Field really likes her trippy VR moment in Dispatches from Elsewhere

The game is afoot ... or is it?

In AMC's new 10-hour series, Dispatches from Elsewhere (created by and starring Jason Segel), four disaffected Philly inhabitants are sleepwalking through life, looking for something to wake them up ... and it does. Peter (Segel), Simone (Eve Lindley), Fredwynn (André Benjamin), and Janice (Sally Field) are all invited by Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) to participate in a puzzle game called Dispatches from Elsewhere. Think Escape Room-style mysteries that unfold on the streets of Philadelphia. This particular game operates parallel with everyone's daily lives, so all four of these disparate people find themselves enthusiastically participating even though they are very unsure of where the adventures will take them.

In this week's episode, "Janice," airing Monday at 10 p.m. /9C, we finally get a better sense of Sally Field's character, Janice, who has lived a very traditional life as a wife and mother. Now in her retirement years, she wants to try new things that she didn't think to explore in her youth.

The exclusive clip, above, features Octavio (Grant) encouraging Janice to put on some VR goggles so she can look back at a key day in her life: her wedding day.

Will this be a good memory or a bad memory for Janice? We'll have to watch the whole episode to find out, but is there anything cuter than Academy Award winner Sally Field wearing huge VR goggles and looking as dopey as the rest of us do trying to navigate those things? We think not!

And fun fact: Segel wrote the part of Janice based on his own mother, and then cast Field. We have to assume that definitely earned some "great son" points in the Segel household.