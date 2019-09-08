Here's Danny! Final trailer for Doctor Sleep checks us back into the Overlook Hotel

After all these years, writer/director Mike Flanagan is bringing us back to the Overlook Hotel with his film adaptation of Doctor Sleep, which hits theaters this November. The final trailer for the movie dropped today, and it's heavy on awesomely haunting callbacks to The Shining.

Interestingly, the feature received blessings from both Stephen King and the estate of Stanley Kubrick. Serving as a sequel to The Shining (both King's book and Kubrick's 1980 adaptation, which King didn't much care for), Doctor Sleep follows a grown-up Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor) who continues to deal with the psychological trauma inflicted upon him by his father, Jack.

Now using his "shining" powers to comfort the inhabitants of a nursing home, Danny meets Abra (Kyliegh Curran), a young girl with similar supernatural abilities. Hoping to spare the child from the same psychological damage he suffered as a child, Torrance decides to protect Abra from Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her True Knot followers, a group of vampiric beings who feed on individuals with the shining in a twisted quest for immortality.

Watch the final trailer below:

Video of DOCTOR SLEEP - Final Trailer [HD]

While McGregor is playing a grown-up version of the character played by Danny Lloyd in the 1980 movie version of The Shining, the Star Wars actor was much more interested in studying the crazed (yet insanely iconic) performance of Jack Nicholson.

“There’s not very much I can pick up from the kid in The Shining because I don’t know how similar we are to our five-year-old selves when we’re adults, but we are similar to our fathers in many ways,” McGregor recently said during a recent interview. “So it was more interesting for me to look at Jack in that respect.”

Written and directed by Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House), Doctor Sleep co-stars Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Cliff Curtis, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, Jacob Tremblay, and Zackary Momoh.

Doctor Sleep puts an axe through the wooden door of theaters Friday, Nov. 8. It's Flanagan's second King-inspired movie after 2017's Gerald's Game for Netflix.