Latest Stories

Jojo Rabbit
Tag: Fangrrls
Christine Leunens on writing the book that inspired Jojo Rabbit
Watchmen
Tag: Movies
The Week in Geek: We watch the Watchmen, Star Wars trailer, and Loeb leaves Marvel behind
Batwoman
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Batwoman and Nancy Drew get full season order; Tom & Jerry eye holiday 2020
Doctor Sleep
Tag: Movies
Doctor Sleep first reactions praise 'attempt to reconcile King and Kubrick'
Doctor Sleep
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Doctor Sleep first reactions praise 'attempt to reconcile King and Kubrick'

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 25, 2019

Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining that's adaptation has trafficked heavily in imagery from Stanley Kubrick's film, has been talked about by its writer/director as threading the needle between its legacy with the filmmaker and its source author, Stephen King. Now first impressions of the Ewan McGregor-starring film have hit the internet and it seems Flanagan has succeeded in his efforts to move forward, finding common ground in one of the most famous horror feuds in modern history.

The two-and-a-half hour film's reactions so far have skewed positive. Specifically, critics who have seen Doctor Sleep praise Flanagan's ability to make the movie his own - despite its deep connection to Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance and the Overlook Hotel - while calling out villain portrayer Rebecca Ferguson as the film's scene-stealer. The two-and-a-half hour film's reactions so far have skewed only positive.

More Mike Flanagan

Haunting of Hill House family
The reason why Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House shakes you to your core
the haunting of hill house ending
Let's talk about the ending of The Haunting of Hill House

Take a look:

Doctor Sleep follows a grown Danny Torrance as he embraces his psychic abilities and battles the demons of his past, all while helping Abra (a teen who shares the "shine" with Danny) battle the sinister forces of Rose the Hat (Ferguson) and the psychic-draining True Knot cult.

Doctor Sleep opens wide on Nov. 8, but some fans will get to see it early on Oct. 31.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Mike Flanagan
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: doctor sleep
Tag: The Shining
Sign out: