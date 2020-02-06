WIRE Buzz: Scott Derrickson praises Sam Raimi for Doctor Strange 2; History investigating UFOs; more

If Sam Raimi decides to take over the directorial reigns on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as he's in talks to do, you won't hear any protest from Scott Derrickson.

Taking to Twitter, the director of the first Doctor Strange movie voiced his approval for the Evil Dead and Spider-Man filmmaker to replace him on the horror-inspired sequel.

"I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange," wrote Derrickson in a tweet this afternoon.

Derrickson parted ways with the movie last month after experiencing creative differences with Marvel Studios. Nevertheless, he will remain aboard the project in an executive producing role.

Raimi — who hasn't directed a film since 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful — has preferred to produce horror flicks these last few years. Don't Breathe, Crawl, The Grudge, and remakes of Evil Dead and Poltergeist are just some of the releases he has recently guided to the big screen.

Right now, Doctor Strange 2 is still on course to hit theaters May 7, 2021.

Doubling down on its alien-related programming like Tom Delonge's Unidentified and Project Blue Book, History announced today that the channel will be airing The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch next month. No, we didn't mean to write "Skywalker Ranch."

The new, one-hour nonfiction drama series was, according to a press release, made possible by "full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth."

For the first time ever, cameras have been allowed onto the 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin, which has reportedly been a hotbed of unexplained occurrences for the last two centuries. In the 1950s, the ranch gained the monicker "UFO Alley," and eventually spawned decades of study, including some alleged operations secretly funded by the government.

Credit: Getty Images

The land was purchased in 1996 by billionaire/UFO enthusiast Robert Bigelow, who conducted his own studies. Skinwalker passed hands yet again three years ago, although the new proprietor has chosen to remain mysteriously anonymous.

Created by Kevin Burns (creator and producer of Ancient Aliens), The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch premieres on History, Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ser Barristan Selmy is heading to the Doctor Who universe for the two-part finale of Season 12.

As the BBC confirmed this week, Game of Thrones vet Ian McElhinney will appear as a guest start in the season's dual episode conclusion. He'll be joined by Steve Toussaint, who played Seso in Disney's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time movie from 2010.

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Disney

“I very much enjoyed my time on Doctor Who. The team were a delight to work with and everyone was very supportive and welcoming. All in all it was a blast," McElhinney said in a statement.

“It was an honour to play a part in the giant of British (and world) TV that is Doctor Who," added Toussaint. "What’s not to like? I had such a great time working with Jodie and ‘the Fam’; another one off the bucket list.”

The finale — entitled "Ascension of the Cybermen and The Timeless Children" — finds Jodie Whittaker's Doctor battling against the Cybermen. Jamie Magnus Stone directs from a script by Chris Chibnall.

In the meantime, Doctor Who continues with its seventh episode of the season, "Can You Hear Me?," this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.