Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and Spider-Man sequels assemble new release dates

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping theater doors closed for the foreseeable future, Marvel and Sony continue to revise their release schedules. Now, films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the two Spider-Man sequels in the works will be getting new release dates.

Per Deadline, Marvel/Disney has moved Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Nov. 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022. Sam Raimi, director of The Evil Dead and the 2002 Spider-Man, is set to direct the Doctor Strange sequel after the original director (and director of the first movie) Scott Derrickson left the project over creative differences earlier this year.

Meanwhile, The Wrap reports that Sony/Marvel's as-yet untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is moving to Nov. 5, 2021 from its previous July 2021 release date; while Sony's next Spider-Verse movie moves to Oct. 7, 2022 from its previous April 2022 release. This news follows the announcement that the next Venom film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is getting delayed til June 25, 2021.

But not all new release dates are delays. The rearranging actually brings Thor: Love and Thunder up a week to Feb. 11, 2022 from Feb. 18, 2022. Taika Waititi, who helmed the previous film in the series, Thor: Ragnarok, is yet again directing.

And, hey! After years of being in development hell and considered a doomed or cursed project, Uncharted has caught a break, with Sony moving its release date up from October of next year to July 16, 2021. (Still no word on if or when New Mutants will ever see the light of release, so that movie may in fact still be cursed.)

Other Sony projects with new dates: Connected, the animated robot apocalypse comedy from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is moving to Oct. 23, 2020 from its previous Sept. 18, 2020 spot. Another animated film, Hotel Transylvania 4, is moving up to Aug. 6, 2021 from Dec. 22, 2021. And Escape Room 2 is also getting bumped (again) to Jan. 1, 2021 from Dec. 30, 2020 (after originally being slated for an Aug. 14, 2020 release).

Bear in mind all of this is subject to change again, so stay tuned for updates to the updates as they come.