Doctor Strange: Writer found, director teases throwback take + new short list

When it rains, it pours. After weeks of relative silence, we finally have a bunch of new intel on Marvel’s upcoming Doctor Strange flick.

First up: Deadline is reporting John Spaihts (Prometheus) is deep in negotiations with Marvel to script the Doctor Strange film, taking a crack at the working draft put together by Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer.

Of course, Spaihts penned an extremely early draft of Ridley Scott’s eventual Alien prequel, which was largely gutted by the time it made it in front of the camera — so the jury is still out on that one. Hard to judge a guy on a script that was positively butchered.

He’s also working on the scripts for the Mummy reboot, Darkest Hour and Black Hole — plus his Passengers script made the 2007 Black List and now has Keanu Reeves attached. So he’s definitely a buzzy writer at this point. Hopefully he’s up to snuff to tackle the mystical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange was always my favorite Marvel hero. It's a good day. http://t.co/1hInjPWnbQ — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) June 18, 2014

Along with word that the film likely has a writer, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson (Sinister) chatted with JoBlo about his thoughts on the character and the direction he might want to take the franchise now that he’s at the helm.

Many fans will be glad to hear he’s a lifelong fan of the character, specifically the early stuff back in the Strange Tales era, when Stan Lee and Steve Ditko were building the world from the ground up. He seems genuinely passionate about the material, which is a good sign.

Here’s an excerpt:

“I think when you consider the work that I've done it makes sense that he'd be my favorite comic book character, at least in the Marvel universe. Probably the only comic character in that mainstream world that I'm suited to. I feel such an affinity for the character and the story and the ambition of those comics, especially the original Stan Lee and Steve Ditko ‘Strange Tales’ - I think those are my favorite of all of them. The entire history of the comics is extraordinary … I think the nicest surprise for me, the most unexpected surprise, is the positive reaction. Both to me getting the film - I guess I expected the detractors, and they just haven't been there, it's all been quite positive. More than that, it's just the general enthusiasm for Doctor Strange. I think people who know the comic world and the Marvel universe, they all feel the same way I do, which is, "This is the Marvel movie we're all ready to see now." This movie needs to exist. The outpouring of excitement that people have shown is the thing I've been most pleasantly surprised.”

Last, but certainly not least, Deadline is reporting an updated version of the alleged actor short list Marvel is eyeing. It’s comprised of a few new and old names, specifically Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock), Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises) and Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club). So, who are you pulling for?

(Via Deadline, JoBlo)