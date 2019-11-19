WIRE Buzz: Doctor Who Season 12 wraps filming; Bong Joon-Ho sets up horror project

Brilliant!

Season 12 of Doctor Who on The BBC has finished filming, the show's official Twitter account confirmed today. The post came with a short, 17-second video with some behind-the-scenes footage of the new series, which marks Jodie Whittaker's second outing as the first female Doctor in the series' 56-year history.

Not too long ago, the Doctor Who Twitter account teased something to come on Nov. 23, the 56th anniversary of the show's debut, in 1963. While it's a mystery, we'd put good money on it being a teaser trailer for Season 12, which premieres sometime in 2020.

The new season also marks the debut of new female writers recently added to the staff.

"We’re thrilled that Doctor Who continues to attract some of the most exciting and dynamic talent working in television," showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. "Along with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is crammed with British television’s brightest writers and directors: we’ve adored working with them, and can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they’ve created!"

Director Bong Joon-Ho (Snowpiercer, Okja) will be returning to the world of genre with his next movie, which is described as a mixture of action and horror. The South Korean filmmaker dropped the news during an interview with Variety.

"I am preparing two different projects. One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films," he said. "They’re the size of Parasite or Mother. The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action."

Joon-Ho, who hasn't ventured into horror territory since 2006's The Host, also mentioned that he probably won't direct a superhero movie anytime soon.

"I have a personal problem. I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult," he continued. "I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try."

Quibi, the upcoming streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg, has ordered a series that will put a modern spin on Henry James' 18th-century horror novella, The Turn of the Screw, reports Deadline.

The show was initially planned to be an original show on Freeform.

Deadline describes the supernatural-themed project as a "twisty Gothic soap" that centers on a Mexican-American nanny who is hired to look after two children at their summer home but ends up questioning her sanity when she begins seeing ghosts. Alexandra McNally (Under the Dome) and Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) are in charge of development for the show.

If this all seems like deja vu, that's because you've probably recently heard it from Netflix, which is basing Season 2 of The Haunting of Hill House — The Haunting of Bly Manor — on The Turn of the Screw. In addition, the story served as the loose basis for The Turning with Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard. In 2016, it was reported that Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) would be directing a film adaptation of the James novella, although nothing ever came of it.