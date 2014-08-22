Doctor Who designer gives a tour of the new-look TARDIS

As of this weekend, Doctor Who will have a new Doctor. And as is the case in recent years, the TARDIS will be getting a new look. This TARDIS has some new floor vents and a couple of chalkboards. But it will be keeping the Dalek technology.

We've known since Matt Smith's TARDIS that production designer Michael Pickwoad had based the gallery lights on a Dalek head ring. But in a video released by BBC America, below, Pickwoad explains exactly how:

"This is the middle of the three Dalek headrings." Pickwoad wanted "a suitable round shape. … We realized we had the mold for these. So we thought it was a very good shape to have, also because TARDIS technology and Dalek technology are not too dissimilar."

Or as my British husband said after watching this, "The BBC found another way to save money!"

The TARDIS interior is a nice blend of old and new, but with a more somber interior to reflect the nature of the soon-to-be-current Doctor.

The only niggle? The all-too-human, all-too-ugly swiveling monitor, which looks as if Pickwoad had nipped in to the local Best Buy (or U.K. equivalent) and found it in the remnants of a doorbuster sale. People here on Earth in the early 21st century have much more interesting-looking monitors. A Time Lord should have something special.

Pickwoad might want to considering commissioning Datamancer for the Doctor's next upgrade.