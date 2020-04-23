Who's who of Doctor Who's Doctors reunite in video to thank real doctors

In Doctor Who, The Doctor has been known for saving the world many times over. But alas, the time traveling shape-shifting venerable alien has only saved our planet in the realm of make-believe. Still, that’s not going to stop The Doctor from paying tribute to all the real world heroes who are out risking their lives to make our world a safer place during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As part BBC’s Big Night In fundraising telethon, Jodie Whittaker and a slew of actors who have also played The Doctor over the years posted a video message to praise salute and give heartfelt thanks to all the real doctors, nurses, and other medical staff in the U.K.

“What you all do and have done for all of us is amazing, crucial, phenomenal, incredible, inspirational, and truly life-saving,” the Doctors say to all the British health care workers fighting on the front lines to keep others safe and healthy before offering their sincere gratitude.

Joining Whittaker in the truly moving video are former Doctor Who stars David Tennant, Tom Baker, Peter Capaldi, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Matt Smith, and Jo Martin (who recently starred as an alternative version of The Doctor in the latest season). Check it out below:

Video of The Doctors Say Thank You | #TheBigNightIn

Hang on...just need a...<grabs tissues> One sec... <applies liberally to eyes> There. Better. <ahem>

Designed to celebrate "the acts of kindness, humor and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the nation going,” Big Night In kicked off Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on BBC One.

Although Doctor Who recently finished airing its latest season, the folks behind the show have been offering fans free fun treats during this trying time, from thoughtful videos designed to alleviate anxiety to short stories on BBC's website.

Whittaker, the first woman to play the role of the Doctor in Doctor Who's decades-long history, has confirmed that she'll be sticking with the series for at least one more season following the recently-aired 12th Season.