Doctor Who’s Jo Grant blasts ginormous mutant maggots in new Blu-ray footage

Are you a hardcore Whovian? Do you collect all the Blu-ray box sets? Are you dying to see companion Jo Grant make a comeback after 46 years to face off against monster mutant maggots?

Jo (Katy Manning) wields her ray gun against unnaturally huge fly larvae in new Blu-ray footage that crawled onto the internet for the BBC’s reveal of the Season 10 (1973) box set, the latest release in Doctor Who: The Collection. If you’re a fan who’s been through all the Doctor’s regenerations, this is also the season William Pertwee, William Hartnell, and Patrick Troughton’s Doctors join forces for the 10th anniversary celebration.

Along with all five serials from Season 10 — “The Three Doctors”, “Carnival of Monsters”, “Frontier in Space”, “Planet of the Daleks” and “The Green Death” — the box set really is bigger on the inside, with all sorts of special features. You have options for digitally remastered versions of the original episodes, material from each story’s previous DVD release, and new never-before-seen content (like the maggot warfare that ensues below) created just for this collection.

Video of Jo Grant Returns | Season 10 Announcement Trailer | Doctor Who

Let’s backtrack for anyone who might not be familiar where these maggots are spawning from. This is actually a follow-up to the last arc of Season 10, “The Green Death”, with Manning and Stewart Bevan, who plays her now-husband Cliff Jones, teaming up to confront something lurking in the Wholeweal “Nuthutch” commune (it was the hippie era). The Doctor was pretty crushed after his companion got caught up in a whirlwind romance with eco-activist Cliff. Her engagement party in “The Green Death” was the last time anyone saw her. Until now.

Technology in the ‘70s wasn’t quite so advanced as to bring us enormous hissing maggots, so it is pretty cool how the story gets a continuation with CGI creepy crawlies now that we can hatch creatures the Doctor never dreamed of in all his 900-whatever years.