A definitive ranking of Doctor Who's many Masters

There are monsters and aliens in Doctor Who, and then there are villains. There's an important difference between the two. For instance, the faceless Dalek hordes are monsters, but Davos, who controls them, is a villain. And there's no bigger villain in the Whoniverse than The Master, the other Time Lord who's been obsessing over our planet for 56 years and counting.

An enemy to the Doctor who is hellbent on wiping out Earth for no other reason than it would upset his fellow Gallifreyan, this character has undergone eight incarnations over nine actors since his debut in 1971. Now the latest version has arrived to bedevil the Thirteenth Doctor and attempt to take out her fam. Played by Sacha Dhawan (Iron Fist, Mr. Selfridge), the casting marks the first actor of color to take the role of a significant Time Lord, letting Chris Chibnall's tenure break yet another barrier for the series.

This latest incarnation of the Master has only just arrived, though, so, for now, he remains unranked. It will take more than a single two-parter to be able to judge where Dhawan's performance falls on the spectrum. But so far, it's a promising start, with his identity being a fantastically hidden twist no one saw coming until the Season 12 premiere's final moments. Moreover, the Master's madness, for the first time, has proper reasoning — unlike some Masters, this one’s been traumatized. Acting out is the only way he can handle it.

And Dhawan's take on the character has something going for it no Master has had before: He is couch-faintingly hot. A Master that mad and that good-looking? The entire Whoniverse is going to need to watch out.

But how do the other Masters stack up against each other, and which was the best of the batch? Here's one Whovian's definitive ranking of the Masters, through both Classic and Modern Who times.