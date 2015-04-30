Doctor Who producer says Missy won't be 'as you expect her to be' in Season 9

One of the most fascinating characters to emerge from the Whoniverse during the last season of Doctor Who was Missy (Michelle Gomez), the regenerated version of perennial Big Bad the Master.

While Doctor Who producer Brian Minchin recently spoke with SFX about what’s coming up for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and his companion Clara (Jenna Coleman), he also discussed Missy, who will be back in the season opener's two-parter, and how she won’t exactly be as we expect her to be in the new season. But let’s start with our beloved Time Lord, shall we? Here’s what Minchin revealed:

"This series we’re telling the next stage of the adventure. It’s the glory years of Peter Capaldi’s Doctor and Clara. As you saw in the finale and the Christmas episode he’s kind of answered his question of 'Am I a good man?' and this year he’s having the time of his life, having dangerous and exciting adventures in time and space. These are the glory days of the Doctor and Clara. They’re having the biggest, most dangerous adventures they’ve ever had and they’re having great fun doing it."

Minchin then went on to talk about what we can expect for season nine:

"The mission statement we had was bigger adventures, and to go further in space and time. We’ve got a very confident Doctor, we’ve got a very confident companion and they’re both experts at doing this now so we can tell slightly bigger stories. We’re doing more two-parters – and not just conventional two parters. We’re doing linked stories where you might not be sure how they’re going to be connected until you see them. We’re pushing the storytelling that way, to give us more scale of adventure."

Then Minchin chatted about Missy’s return, hinting there will be more than meets the eye when we return for more timey-wimey adventures:

"Missy is brilliant, and having seen her in the finale we just couldn’t wait to work with Michelle again. Steven had the perfect story. It’s not going to be Missy as you expect her to be. Steven likes to surprise everyone and he’s going to do that with this opening. Missy has an awful lot of sides to her and we’re going to see some new ones in this series. We also learn a bit more about her relationship with the Doctor…"

Color me intrigued, because I’m really keen to know more about these two’s complicated relationship. But is Missy the regenerated John Simm Master, or does she come from an earlier point in the Doctor’s timeline? Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat addressed this issue head-on in a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine, saying:

"In my head, as it stands, she’s the one after John. But my researches aren’t complete, so I’d better say nothing, as I’ve been wrong before. You could’ve knocked me over with a feather when the War Doctor turned up in The Name of the Doctor."

So, there you are. Are you looking forward to learning more about the Doctor and Missy’s relationship in season nine?

