On the red carpet with Jodie Whittaker and fam for Doctor Who's multi-screen event

The Golden Globes may have a giant red carpet, but will that carpet include the Doctor and some of her companions? No, it will not. The Doctor herself (Jodie Whittaker) as well as Tosin Cole (Ryan) and Mandip Gill (Yaz) appeared at a red carpet event for a simulcast showing of the Season 12 opener of Doctor Who, as well as that episode's second part, which had yet to air.

Taking place at the Paley Center in New York City, the premiere (as well as a follow-up Q&A session) were simulcast to a number of other locations courtesy of Fathom Events and BBC America. SYFY WIRE was there as well, because we fancied a trip in the box.

Hot off of the big reveal from the New Year's Day episode, Whittaker told SYFY WIRE that the introduction of Sacha Dhawan into the show is naturally going to bring out a side of the Doctor that we haven't seen yet, potentially a darker one. If Season 11 was about reintroducing fans as well as newcomers to the Doctor, then this season is really going to explore who the 13th version of this iconic character really is.

It's not a secret at this point that Sacha Dhawan is playing the latest incarnation of the Master, possibly the Doctor's greatest arch-nemesis. Things are going to get personal. Usually seasons that contain a Master reveal wait until much, much later on to drop the shoe (Season 3 and 8, notably), but not this time. Whittaker said that letting that reveal out when they did (which was not an easy secret to keep, but she was very happy that they managed it), means that there are so many more surprises in store for the new season.

The premiere also featured Ryan asking Yaz to give her sister his phone number, and according to Cole, Ryan is serious about it. "He's keeping it in the family, at least," Cole said when we asked about it, though Gill seemed to think that Yaz isn't thrilled. Cole also said that Ryan's dyspraxia will continue to be a story point for him as it is something he's always dealing with, and Gill said that if Yaz was forced to make a choice between her career in law enforcement and her life with the Doctor, she'd choose the Doctor. (We would too.)

Gill also dropped one of the most ominous answers when we asked her about the strange trip that Yaz took in the premiere and whether or not we should be concerned. "Absolutely, you should be," she said, adding that viewers should be concerned about all of our heroes, all of the time.

Credit: Brian Silliman

After all of the guests were ushered into the screening room, Whittaker, Gill and Cole welcomed everyone before revealing that they themselves hadn't seen the second part of the episode either — they'd be watching right alongside the rest of us. Spyfall, Part 1 played to a rapt crowd, and then the new episode, Spyfall, Part 2, laid everybody completely flat. Whittaker, Cole, and Gill returned to the stage for a Q&A after everyone had properly recovered.

"This season is very much about our own self discovery...there's a perspective shift," Whittaker says. In terms of the new episode dropping little hints that fans may or may not remember from the previous season, Whittaker says, "The beauty of Chris [Chibnall]'s writing is that nothing is an accident." Gill echoed Whittaker's comments, adding, "This season she needs us. We've all found our strengths...this is a personal journey for her."

They all had nothing but praise for Sacha Dhwan and his "bold choices" as Gill put it, and Whittaker said that there's no reason not to "use the extraordinary archive" of Who villains to their advantage. "The Master brings such an extraordinary dynamic...you can be surprised because they've cast someone you weren't expecting."

In terms of bringing the Master back, however, Whittaker also says that they had to "earn the right to do that." Showrunner (and writer of these episodes) Chris Chibnall (the "ultimate Whovian" according to Whittaker) would obviously not settle for anything other than something truly "aw, brilliant" with this character, and Whittaker feels that they do him justice.

Credit: Brian Silliman

Before ending the festivities with the entire audience celebrating Gill's birthday, the TARDIS fam teased next week's episode a little, saying that it will feature one of the scariest monsters ever seen on the series. "There was a lot of screaming," Gill said, referring to shooting the episode.

As for the rest of the season? The team was given three words a piece to describe what was in store. Cole's words: "A mad thing." Gill went with, "Globe trotting mayhem."

As for Whittaker? "Adrenaline fueled rollercoaster."

Doctor Who returns to BBC America for Spyfall, Part II on January 5 at 8:00 pm. Trust us, you do not want to miss it.