Doctor Who will welcome New Year's Day with its Season 12 premiere: Watch the new trailer

Doctor Who has finally revealed when fans can expect its twelfth season to drop on BBC America. After teasing Whovians for far too long — with its latest offering being the season’s first trailer a little over a week ago — fans now know they’ll be getting a holiday episode after all...but it won’t be a special. The long-running, time-defying, science-fiction show will premiere Jodie Whittaker’s second season as the 13th Doctor on New Year’s Day at 8 PM with the two-part episode “Spyfall.”

According to a release, the show will continue airing episodes in that regular timeslot starting on Jan. 5. That day will also see a theatrical simulcast of the second episode, aired on over 600 big screens thanks to Fathom Events. The episode will be followed by a Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill.

“What better way to ring in a new decade than with our favorite Time Lord?," asked BBC America executive director Courtney Thomasma. "BBC America is excited to kick off the New Year with New Who, including a thrilling New Year’s Day premiere followed by new episodes every Sunday this winter."

The show even gave fans a new trailer with even more danger and foreboding than its first. And that’s saying something considering the first trailer warned of Cybermen and Judoon.

Check it out:

Video of Official New Season Premiere Date Trailer | Doctor Who | New Year&#039;s Day at 8pm | BBC America

Lotta crisis out there in the Doctor’s world. Aliens. Robots. General baddies. Showrunner Chris Chibnall (and the stable of new creative talent joining the show this season) returns alongside cast members Bradley Walsh (Graham), Gill (Yasmin), and Cole (Ryan) while a few fun guest stars (like Stephen Fry, seen in the trailer) will pop up over the course of the world-endangering Season 12.

Since last season was all about introducing Whittaker’s Doctor and her new showrunner, this new run of episodes should let the pair flex during their confident return. And what a return it will be, taking place exactly a year after the New Year’s special (and its unique Dalek) that closed out last season.

Doctor Who returns on Jan. 1, 2020.