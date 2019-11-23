Doctor Who season 12 trailer hints at Matt Smith and David Tennant connections

When season 11 of Doctor Who began in 2018, showrunner Chris Chibnall warned fans of being too nostalgic about the show's past. He wasn't exaggerating, either. Other than a lone Dalek in the 2019 New Year's Day special, the first run of Jodie Whittaker-led Doctor Who lacked any familiar aliens or monsters from the deep mythology of the Whoinverse.

With the new Doctor and showrunner's identity firmly established, the TARDIS seems to be more willing to visit the past, if the new trailer for Doctor Who season 12 is any indication, the show will be going back, more or less, to some of its roots. The new 1-minute-trailer for season 12 has several Easter eggs to previous incarnations of Doctor Who, including one, very surprising blink-and-you'll-miss-it call back to a David Tennant epic, circa 2006.

Here are 5 Easter eggs from the Doctor Who season 12 trailer and how they connect to the Matt Smith and David Tennant versions of our favorite two-hearted heroic Time Lord.