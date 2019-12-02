5 questions we have about the Doctor Who Season 12 global trailer

Good news for Whovians across all of space and time! Not only is Doctor Who returning for a New Year's Day special on January 1, 2020, but Season 12 will also literally begin right after that. Doctor Who's new timeslot in the U.S. is Sundays at 8PM on BBC America, which means that after the first new episode on Wednesday, January 1, there will be another episode the same week on January 5! Two new Whos in the same week!

To celebrate this announcement, BBC America released a new global trailer and it's ominous. Perhaps more than any other season of contemporary Who, this season is keeping a lot of specifics of what will happen under wraps. After the first trailer showed the return of several familiar aliens, and at least one Matt Smith Easter egg, the new trailer keeps things mysterious. And yet, it seems as though this season of Doctor Who will have more connections to the complicated mythology of the show's past than its predecessor. And some of the biggest mysteries in the new trailer could point to huge callbacks hidden in plain sight.

Here are the five biggest questions we have after the thrilling new Doctor Who trailer. As the 13th Doctor would say, let's get a shift on!

Speculation for Doctor Who Season 12 ahead.

First up, let's watch that trailer again.