Doctor Who's Steven Moffat on why he's still 'haunted by guilt' over the Time War

Introduced by former showrunner Russell T Davies when Doctor Who returned to our TV screens back in 2005, the Time War has been an object of fascination for Whovians everywhere because it defined the new man the Doctor had become when we saw him again in "Rose." And if there’s one thing that gives current showrunner Steven Moffat sleepless nights, it’s the guilt he feels for reversing the outcome of said Time War in the 50th-anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor."

Long story short, the Last Great Time War (which was time-locked by the Doctor) took place between two of the universe’s mightiest alien races: the Time Lords and the Daleks. It was fought "for the sake of all creation" and led to the apparent destruction of the Doctor’s beloved homeworld of Gallifrey. Only two known Gallifreyan survivors -- the Doctor and the Master -- and a number of Daleks were left. Even though the war supposedly lasted roughly 400 years in linear time, it actually lasted an eternity because it was fought throughout all of time. Speaking in the newest issue of Doctor Who Magazine (#487), Moffat said:

"The Day of the Doctor was a success. Record ratings, awards, rave reviews. By any measure, it did alright. But two years later, I’m still haunted by the guilt. "I know some of you, including friends of mine, were upset that we reversed the outcome of the Time War. My defence, however feeble, is that given the chance, the Doctor would do exactly that. And it was his birthday, how could I deny him that chance? What could define him more? This man who always finds another way? And there he is, at every moment of his life, proving to himself – literally – that there is always a better path. "Ah, well. My heart was in the right place, at least. But in this job you always need two!"

What do you think of Steven Moffat’s reasons behind his decision to change the outcome of the Time War in "The Day of the Doctor"?

(via Doctor Who TV)