Latest Stories

Dead or Alive 6 via official site 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Dead or Alive 6 arrives; New hope for EA’s Star Wars; Kingdom Hearts reloads
The Predator
Tag: Science
Scientists think they've figured out how to give humans infrared vision like The Predator
Scooby-Doo!
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Animated Scooby-Doo unmasks Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, and Tracy Morgan; more
Chatty Gargoyle Denver Airport
Tag: Science
There's now a gargoyle talking trash to guests at Denver's airport
Apocalypse_Comics_1.jpg

Does this casting notice confirm two fan fave X-Men will be in Apocalypse?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
May 11, 2015

A casting call for extras for Fox's upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse may have revealed that two fan-fave mutants may appear in the next entry of the X-Men franchise after all.

The casting notice was posted a few days ago for the Quebec location of the superhero film that's currently filming in Montreal, and it provides possible plot and cast details. Comic Book points out that the following description may have been put together from various rumors picked up online rather than from an actual, official word from Fox, but it hints at the general direction the movie will take. Accurate or not, it also may have revealed that both Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Gambit (Channing Tatum) will be in X-Men: Apocalypse. Still, not official, so take it with a tiny grain of salt. Check it out:

It has all lead to this. All of the battles (both outside and within the group), action, relationships and time travel that the uncanny X-Men have endured have lead to this, their biggest story ever – X-Men: Apocalypse. Following the universe changing events of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past comes this epic mutant adventure and with it a number of casting opportunities for performers of all ages.

X-Men: Apocalypse will follow the super powered mutants battling their most powerful foe yet, the devious and devastatingly dangerous Apocalypse. This legendary villain uses his incredible abilities to alter his physical form, access other mutant superpowers and telekinesis to recruit a cult-like group called the Four Horsemen to be his servants and do his bidding in an all out war against the X-Men.

The cast of X-Men: Apocalypse will feature a who's who of X-Men characters and some of Hollywood's most talented performers playing them including Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) as Mystique, Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) as Gambit, Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave) as Magneto, Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy (The Last King of Scotland) as Charles Xavier, Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables) as Wolverine, 2-time Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Neighbors) as Moira MacTaggert, Nicholas Hoult (Warm Bodies) as Beast, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) as Psylocke, 3-time Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) as Jean Grey, Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as Nightcrawler, Alexandra Shipp (Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B) as Storm, Tye Sheridan (The Stanford Prison Experiment) as Cyclops and Golden Globe nominee Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) as the villain Apocalypse.

What do you think? Do you want to be an extra? While Hugh Jackman's presence wouldn't surprise me in the least, I wasn't so sure about whether Gambit would be there. Guess we'll find out soon. X-Men: Apocalypse is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2016.

(via Comic Book)

Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Wolverine
Tag: Gambit
Tag: Fox

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Wolverine: The Lost Trail
Tag: Marvel
Wolverine The Lost Trail
Trailer for Wolverine: The Lost Trail podcast brings Logan, Gambit to the Louisiana bayou
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Wolverine
Wolverine
Longtime X-Men producer confirms Kevin Feige will hunt for a new Wolverine, decide the fate of future X-films
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: The New Mutants
deadpool-other-x-men.jpg
Deadpool sequel will slice its way into theaters earlier than expected, New Mutants pushed back 10 months
Josh Weiss
Jan 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Justice League Dark
Tag: Gambit
Justice-League-Dark1.jpg
Gambit loses its director as Doug Liman comes on board Justice League Dark
Nathalie Caron
Aug 24, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4