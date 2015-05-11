Does this casting notice confirm two fan fave X-Men will be in Apocalypse?

A casting call for extras for Fox's upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse may have revealed that two fan-fave mutants may appear in the next entry of the X-Men franchise after all.

The casting notice was posted a few days ago for the Quebec location of the superhero film that's currently filming in Montreal, and it provides possible plot and cast details. Comic Book points out that the following description may have been put together from various rumors picked up online rather than from an actual, official word from Fox, but it hints at the general direction the movie will take. Accurate or not, it also may have revealed that both Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Gambit (Channing Tatum) will be in X-Men: Apocalypse. Still, not official, so take it with a tiny grain of salt. Check it out:

It has all lead to this. All of the battles (both outside and within the group), action, relationships and time travel that the uncanny X-Men have endured have lead to this, their biggest story ever – X-Men: Apocalypse. Following the universe changing events of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past comes this epic mutant adventure and with it a number of casting opportunities for performers of all ages. X-Men: Apocalypse will follow the super powered mutants battling their most powerful foe yet, the devious and devastatingly dangerous Apocalypse. This legendary villain uses his incredible abilities to alter his physical form, access other mutant superpowers and telekinesis to recruit a cult-like group called the Four Horsemen to be his servants and do his bidding in an all out war against the X-Men. The cast of X-Men: Apocalypse will feature a who's who of X-Men characters and some of Hollywood's most talented performers playing them including Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) as Mystique, Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) as Gambit, Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave) as Magneto, Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy (The Last King of Scotland) as Charles Xavier, Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables) as Wolverine, 2-time Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Neighbors) as Moira MacTaggert, Nicholas Hoult (Warm Bodies) as Beast, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) as Psylocke, 3-time Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) as Jean Grey, Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) as Nightcrawler, Alexandra Shipp (Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B) as Storm, Tye Sheridan (The Stanford Prison Experiment) as Cyclops and Golden Globe nominee Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) as the villain Apocalypse.

What do you think? Do you want to be an extra? While Hugh Jackman's presence wouldn't surprise me in the least, I wasn't so sure about whether Gambit would be there. Guess we'll find out soon. X-Men: Apocalypse is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2016.

