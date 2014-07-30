Does a trademark mean another unlikely Marvel character's heading to the screen?

One of Marvel's odder characters was recently registered as a trademark by the company. Does that mean some screentime is next?

This time last year, we were all wondering if Marvel could actually make a hit out of Guardians of the Galaxy, a film featuring its most unusual (and least known) cinematic universe characters yet. With just a couple of days to go before Guardians hits the big screen, the film is riding high on a wave of critical acclaim and record-setting advance ticket sales, so we don't have to worry about it anymore. Now we're starting to wonder just how weird Marvel will make things.

So, given that the studio seems to have the power to take even its most outlandish characters and make them into blockbuster stars, who else can we expect to see pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, Bleeding Cool's Rich Johnston did a little digging and came up with a trademark registry filed earlier this month (July 18, to be exact) by Marvel for ...

Squirrel Girl.

As Johnston notes, unless something seems to specifically be in some kind of danger of being stolen, Marvel generally only trademarks its characters (and title phrases like Age of Ultron) for TV and film rights, and while we certainly shouldn't interpret this move to mean that we're definitely about to see Squirrel Girl in a Marvel movie or TV series, it does seem the company might be mulling it over. After Guardians of the Galaxy, it's not such a crazy idea, either, because while Squirrel Girl is weird, she's definitely not Groot.

As for where we might see her, Johnston points out that one of her most prominent recent appearances was in writer Brian Michael Bendis' New Avengers series, where she was both an ex-girlfriend of Wolverine and a friend of (and babysitter for) Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. Wolverine, of course, isn't tied to Marvel's films, but Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are both about to get Netflix series ...

We'll let you know if Marvel actually speaks up about putting Squirrel Girl on the screen. In the meantime, if she did pop up, who should play her?

(Via Bleeding Cool)