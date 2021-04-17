Dominic Purcell tells fans he’s ‘walking away’ from Heat Wave role on Legends of Tomorrow

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Purcell’s original Instagram post appears no longer to be available. Original story follows:

He’s been a part of the Arrowverse since the earliest days of The Flash, but on Friday, actor Dominic Purcell told his social media followers he’s done. In an Instagram post that reportedly has been edited since it first appeared, Purcell said he’s “walking away” from his role as Heat Wave (aka Mick Rory) on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow.

Making sure to thank the fans themselves, Purcell posted a black-and-white selfie to Instagram, accompanied by a statement saying, “Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. Im walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life.”

A representative from Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, declined to comment on Saturday. SYFY WIRE has also reached out to Purcell's management.

An earlier version Purcell’s post reportedly contained some context, from his point of view, pertaining to his relationship with the studio about the DC show. “The studio does not care. The actors [sic] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am,” a previous version of the post read, according to Variety.

Purcell has shown up all across The CW’s Arrowverse series, first assuming the role of Heat Wave in a handful of guest appearances during Season 1 of The Flash. He would go on to appear in all five seasons of Legends of Tomorrow as the arson-happy criminal partner of Leonard Snart (aka Captain Cold, played by Purcell’s former Prison Break costar Wentworth Miller), picking up a new role as bounty hunter Chronos along the way. The CW recently teased Legends’ upcoming sixth season, in which Purcell also is set to appear.

Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow debuts on The CW on Sunday, May 2.