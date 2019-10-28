Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Bruce Willis sci-fi Anti-Life; $100K Spider-Man watch; Dante's Inferno
Big Red endures a long night at Goloski Station in Dark Horse's Hellboy Halloween one-shot
Profanities come to life in our exclusive sneak peek at the creatures of The Last God
Schwarzenegger got heads up on Terminator: Dark Fate thanks to a joyride with James Cameron
You're Not a Monster
Don't be afraid, monsters need therapy, too [Ep. 107]

Jordan Zakarin
Oct 28, 2019

Try not to scream when you see a monster — you might give it a complex. After all, it's probably already in therapy.

Frank Lesser, an Emmy-winning writer on The Colbert Report, has long been obsessed with cinematic monsters, and not just because he likes watching cities get flattened and people screaming in the streets. In fact, in the worlds that he's conjured up, in both his book Sad Monsters and new animated series You're Not a Monster, it's the skyscraper-stompers and creatures of the night dealing with most of the emotional turmoil. If only everyone were so understanding.

Lesser joined The Fandom Files to discuss his psychological study of vampires, beasts, and the undead in a conversation that gleefully veered all over the place, from old NBC sitcoms to Yiddish theater and Gummi Bears. You're Not a Monster, featuring the voices of Kelsey Grammer, Eric Stonestreet, Aparna Nancherla, and a huge number of other comedians, is streaming on IMDb and Amazon right now.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

