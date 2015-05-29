Latest Stories

JamesGunnGuardiansSet.jpg

Don't look for these villains in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, says James Gunn

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
May 29, 2015

James Gunn has helpfully narrowed down the list of potential big bads for his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.

According to Slashfilm, Gunn was asked by a fan on Facebook about the possibility of either Kang the Conqueror or members of the Shi'ar Empire showing up in the Guardians' second big-screen adventure, His response was clear and concise:

"Shi’ar and Kang are both owned by Fox. All decisions about who is in GotG2 were made a long time ago."

Unfortunately he's right. Although both Kang and the Shi'ar have interacted with a lot of different Marvel characters in the comics -- including the Guardians -- their origins are linked to the two major Marvel properties whose film rights are owned by 20th Century Fox: the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

Kang has a typically tortured comic book history but the bottom line is that he was introduced originally in the pages of a Fantastic Four book and is actually a distant relative from the future of the Four's Reed Richards. The Shi'ar, meanwhile, made their debut in a 1976 X-Men story and have long been associated with the Marvel mutants.

So, both Kang and the Shi'ar join the list of characters good and bad that Gunn has rejected for Guardians 2, which also includes Nova, ROM: Spaceknight, Captain Marvel and a return engagement from Ronan the Accuser. 

We do know that all five Guardians will be back, along with two possible new team members, and we're also likely to see the return of Nebula (Karen Gillan), Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Thanos (Josh Brolin). Also rumored to be in the mix are fan favorites like Adam Warlock and Beta Ray Bill, and don't forget, we may meet Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) dad as well.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 arrives on May 5, 2017. Which villains or heroes would you like to see added to the insanity?

Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Marvel

