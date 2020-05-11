WIRE Buzz: Cate Blanchett joins Don't Look Up; Orphan Black reunion; Stargirl trailer

The sky might not yet be falling, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some stars showing up in unexpected places. Adam McKay‘s meteor disaster comedy Don’t Look Up has just added to its early-days cast with a AAA actress: Cate Blanchett.

Collider reports that the Netflix project has been in talks with the Oscar-winner, who looks to join Jennifer Lawrence in the sci-fi film. The story involves a Chicken Little-esque plot where two scientists find out that a meteorite is coming towards Earth. It’ll demolish the thing in half a year, so they take off on a grand tour to warn the world. Obviously things don’t go well.

McKay has tackled real-life bureaucratic ridiculousness before (The Big Short, Vice) and dipped his toes into the genre world (Bewitched, Ant-Man), while Blanchett has done plenty of cheeky (Ocean's 8) and genre (The Lord of the Rings) films. In fact, the latter just combined the two in the latest project she’s signed up for, which is an adaptation of the comedic post-apocalypse sci-fi video game Borderlands.

Don’t Look Up’s production was originally planned for April, but that’s been delayed. Currently, Blanchett is working with Guillermo del Toro on Nightmare Alley.

Next, there’s an Orphan Black cast reunion coming, Clone Club! And it’s not just Tatiana Maslany surrounded by a bunch of fun house mirrors — there’re even more cast members involved.

According to BBC America, those behind the clone-filled conspiracy thriller series are teaming back up for a two-episode table read that’s going to be livestreamed on the official Orphan Black Facebook page. The charity focused even looks to raise money for both May’s Mental Health Awareness focus and the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.

Maslany, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jordan Gavaris, Kristian Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Dylan Bruce, Evelyne Brochu, Josh Vokey, Michael Mando, Inga Cadranel, Eric Johnson, Natalie Lisinska, and Kathryn Alexandre will all be returning to read episodes 106 “Variations Under Domestication” and 107 “Parts Developed In An Unusual Manner.” Co-creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett will also be in attendance alongside executive producer Kerry Appleyard, writer Will Pascoe, and co-producer Mackenzie Donaldson.

“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an OB reunion back when everything had shut down. We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time," Maslany said. "We chose two charities, Centerlink and Sistering Toronto. Centerlink supports dozens of LGBTQ community centers across the world. Our LGBTQ fans have always been deeply important to us. Sistering Toronto helps at risk, socially isolated women and trans people in Toronto, who are certainly in dire need right now of support, resources, and healthcare. In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them, make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we’re all far apart. Going back to first season for some nostalgia and iconic moments. All of the cast and producers and writers did a zoom chat the other day to discuss things and none of us wanted to hang up. Our show was always about family and community and seestrahood, so bringing us all back together for this just felt right.”

The livestream takes place on Sunday, May 17 at 3:00 PM EST.

Finally, the DC streaming service’s newest heroine has dropped her final trailer. Stargirl, picking up the mantle of her stepdad’s old boss, is ready to fight some crime — even if it’s being committed by the guy that killed the original Starman.

Brec Bassinger’s Courtney takes up the Cosmic Staff from stepdad Pat (Luke Wilson), who got it from the late Starman (Joel McHale). Now she’s out to lead the next generation of superheroes...but there’s one issue: the next generation of supervillains.

Take a look at Stargirl’s final trailer:

Video of Stargirl | Premieres May 18| Watch on DC Universe

Also, she blasts a car. That’s a lot of power for a teen girl, even one who looks to revive the old DC Comics group the Justice Society of America. She’s gonna need every ounce to combat the Injustice Society, which shows up in full force here.

The Geoff Johns-created show also stars Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker, Amy Smart, Joy Osmanski, Neil Hopkins, Nelson Lee, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, and Henry Thomas.

Stargirl hits DC Universe on May 18.