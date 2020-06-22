Latest Stories

Credit: Warner Bros. Television
Doom Patrol: Jane and Dorothy get to know each other in exclusive Season 2 clip

Matthew Jackson
Jun 22, 2020
A little more than a year after the first season left us with a wild cliffhanger, the comic book weirdness of Doom Patrol is finally back with an all-new season of superhero misfit madness, and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip to get you ready for the premiere.

As you may recall, Doom Patrol Season 1 ended with every member of the title team — except Larry, who's still a regular-sized former Air Force pilot with the Negative Spirit living inside of him — shrunk down to bug-size after their battle with Mr. Nobody and Ezekiel the cockroach. When we see the again in the season premiere, not much has changed. The gang is still bug-sized, living in Doom Manor atop Cliff's massive town model, with Larry playing caretaker while they try and figure out how to return to their normal sizes.

This unfortunate (but highly entertaining) situation leaves the team with some time to get to know the Chief's unusual daughter, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro). Dorothy — who has the power of imagination and is therefore able to conjure up all matter of friends and strange creatures for herself — was introduced at the end of last season, and has a key role to play in Season 2, provided the team can get used to having her around. In the clip below, Dorothy decides to pay Jane a little visit, and notes that the two of them have more in common than Jane might realize.

After Season 1 gave us a season-long battle with Mr. Nobody intercut with all manner of personal and superheroic struggles along the way, Season 2 of Doom Patrol promises to bring even more of the comic book's legendary strangeness to the screen. Trailers for the new season have shown us everything from Red Jack to The Candlemaker to The SeX-Men. Oh, and everyone's favorite Man of Muscle Mystery, Flex Mentallo, is also back for more fun.

Doom Patrol returns June 25 with the first three episodes of the new season dropping on HBO Max and DC Universe. If you're looking to get caught up, the first three episodes of Season 1 are going live today at 4:30PM PT on DC and Rooster Teeth's YouTube channels. No subscriptions required. Even cooler, Rooster Teeth is putting together a "Doom Talkers" after-show for each episode. The free airings will also feature a first look at Season 2.

