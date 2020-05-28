WIRE Buzz: Doom Patrol S2 first look; Kipo S2 trailer; Paul Feig's 'The School For Good And Evil'

DC Universe’s weirdest superhero show, Doom Patrol (sorry, Harley Quinn), is on its way back for a second season and fans of the oddball comic team should be thrilled by the implications of the finale. The show’s debut effort ended with the briefest introduction to the daughter of the Chief (Timothy Dalton): Dorothy Spinner. Those in the know recognized Dorothy as a key character (and powerful psychic) that takes part in some of the Patrol’s most iconic storylines. Now that the team is heading to a second season (and a new streamer, HBO Max), fans can get a first look at what the season has in store — including Dorothy.

Taken from the first episode of the second season — "Fun Size Patrol" — the below photos show off Abigail Shapiro’s take on Dorothy, as well as the return of occult P.I. Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard), who’s basically like John Constantine’s even less-dependable cousin.

Take a look:

Fans can also see Dorothy (on a yellow brick road and everything) in the DC Universe poster:

Source: DC Universe

Glad to see Dorothy has some of the facial differences her character has in the comic, though her origins in the series are still undefined. And how these folks fixed their Honey, I Shrunk the Kids problem from the S1 finale is unexplained, but everything seems relatively normal. That’s weirdly unsettling for Doom Patrol, especially since comic fans know that it’s only a matter of time before Dorothy starts bringing her violent imaginary friends to life.

Doom Patrol also features Robotman (voiced by Brendan Fraser, physically performed by Riley Shanahan), Negative Man (voiced by Matt Bomer, physically performed by Matthew Zuk), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Cyborg (Joivan Wade), and Rita Farr (April Bowlby).

Doom Patrol’s second season hits both DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25.

Next, one of Netflix’s bounty of Dreamworks animated shows is coming back for a colorful second season — and fans are getting a first glimpse of it in action. The post-apocalyptic adventures of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, which sees Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) take on the brainwashing mandrill Scarlemagne (Dan Stevens) and plenty of other crazy threats, is coming back for S2’s ten new episodes.

Take a look:

Video of Season 2 Trailer | KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS | Netflix

Action can wait. What’s a post-apocalypse for if not karaoke? It’s not like anyone has time to make NEW music. Las Vistas will need to bow to Kipo’s mysterious abilities and her friends’ teamwork if it wants to escape from the villainous clutches of Scarlemagne—even if that means listening to mutant pigs, talking bugs, and more.

The cast also includes Sydney Mikayla, Coy Stewart, Deon Cole, Dee Bradley Baker, Sterling K. Brown, Jake Green, Lea DeLaria, and Amy Landecker—who is the newest face among the bunch as the secretive Dr. Emilia.



Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts returns to Netflix on June 12.

Finally, the man behind the all-female Ghostbusters team-up is heading to Netflix for a new adaptation: Paul Feig is going to direct The School For Good And Evil, which will take on the first book of author Soman Chainani’s New York Times bestselling series.

According to Deadline, the story about fairy tale schoolmates Sophie and Agatha (and their branching, unexpected paths to princess-hood and utter villainy) will get a script from David Magee (Mary Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Let It Snow). Think Wicked meets Harry Potter.

Comic antics and otherworldy genre elements seem like a natural fit for Feig, who says he's "truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny, and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life. I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince." Feig is currently working on a script for the monster movie Dark Army.

The final book in the six-part series, The School of Good and Evil: One True King, is coming out on June 2.