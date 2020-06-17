WIRE Buzz: Doom Patrol debuts baddies in S2 clip; Aquaman to Fortnite; Murder House Flip S2

A week after Doom Patrol clued fans in on what's been going on with their favorite group of weirdo superheroes after they got the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids treatment at the end of the first season, the DC Universe (and now HBO Max) series is back with another trailer. This time, it's not just about Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — or even newcomer Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) for that matter — but the bevy of supporting or antagonistic oddballs on their way in season two.

Fans of Grant Morrison's classic run in the Doom Patrol comics will recognize spooky faces like The Candlemaker and Red Jack while everyone should be pleased to see the live-action debut of The SeX-Men. No, really. That's what they're called.

Take a look:

Video of Doom Patrol | Season 2 Extended Trailer | DC Universe

Yep, that looks like one awesome party taking place in Danny the Street's honor. And the trailer even shows off occult P.I. Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard) and his plan to help unshrink the Doom Patrol. The second season looks to be all about Dorothy's imagination powers (where she can bring her imaginary friends to life) while the Patrol continues grappling with their personal issues and their strained relationship with The Chief (Timothy Dalton).

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol's second season hit HBO Max and DC Universe on June 25.

Next, just after battle royale behemoth Fortnite started the transition of its map from Season 2 to Season 3, the game has dropped a video showcasing gameplay from the upcoming content expansion and one very familiar face that those diehards documenting the DCEU should recognize.

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 3 battle pass trailer not only shows off a flooded map, customizable umbrella glider, and tons of new skins, but a superheroic facelift awaiting players at the top: Aquaman. After Deadpool graced the game in Season 2, it seems like Fortnite can heal the Marvel/DC divide that's been hanging over comics for decades.

Take a look:

Video of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 | Battle Pass Gameplay Trailer

Not that it'll be easy for gamers to channel their inner Jason Momoa — challenges have the Atlantean look locked down tight. But since the Battle Pass runs from now until August 26, Fortnite fans will have plenty of time to work on getting all the possible superpowered bang out of their $9.50 for the pass.

Finally, one of Quibi's first genre-adjacent shows is getting a second run.

Murder House Flip, a real estate show where experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel sell real-life homes with grim and mysterious histories, is coming back for a second season, according to a release.The show, which was one of the shortform streamer's launch titles, will return with even more (possibly) haunted houses as they try to turn true crime into big profits.

"Thank you all for your making Murder House Flip a success! I can't wait for a bigger and better season of spooky renovations and telling it like it is!" said Welch in a statement. His co-host, Uzyel, said, "We are so grateful to everyone who responded to our show. I can't wait to get some incredible new renovations underway. Looking forward to changing the lives of some very deserving homeowners!"

No word yet when the Murder Houses will return to Quibi.