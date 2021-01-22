'Doom Patrol' FX team digs into series' unpredictability in exclusive behind the scenes clip from Season 2

We all know that Doom Patrol is an absolutely batsh** crazy show in the best way possible, but that feeling isn't just felt by viewers like us. In an exclusive first look at the Season 2 home release for the DC series, members of the project's makeup and special effects team discuss the project's unpredictable nature.

For example, "Things can be pretty redundant in our business when you're doing the same type of thing over and over and over again all the time," explains Makeup FX Designer Bill Johnson. "This show is never that way ... this show is always something different and there's always something challenging and something fun and something creative and something justo out there. That is one of the best things about working on this show."

"We never know what's gonna be in the next episode, so it's always new and fresh. It's been a blast doing it," adds Special FX Makeup designer Eric Garcia.

Check it out:

Video of Doom Patrol: The Magic Of Makeup – Always Something Different | SYFY

The clip above was taken from "The Transformers: Doom Patrol's Make-up FX," one of the two behind-the-scenes featurettes included on the home release. The second one is titled "Doom Patrol – Come Visit Georgia PSA." And, of course, the home release includes all nine episodes of the second season, which explores the relationship between Niles Caulder/The Chief (Timothy Dalton) and his super-powered daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro).

Diane Guerrero ("Crazy Jane"), April Bowlby ("Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman"), and Joivan Wade ("Victor Stone/Cyborg"), Matt Bomer ("Larry Trainor/Negative Man"), and Brendan Fraser ("Cliff Steele/Robotman") co-star. Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), Geoff Johns (Aquaman, Wonder Woman), Chris Dingess (Agent Carter) and Sarah Schechter (The Flash, Supergirl) serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of Doom Patrol arrive on DVD (containing three discs for $29.98) and Blu-Ray (containing two discs for $39.99) this coming Tuesday, Jan. 26. Now an exclusive of HBO Max following the failure of DC Universe, Doom Patrol will eventually return for a third season, which is currently in production.