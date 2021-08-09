Doom Patrol S3 Still
Doom Patrol is just as weird, trippy and great as you remember in first teaser for Season 3 on HBO Max

Aug 9, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT
HBO Max's Doom Patrol has always been a trippy little show, quite happy to break genre (and television) conventions whenever it suited it — often to great effect. However, a newly released teaser for Season 3 takes things to a whole new level thanks to its strange and psychedelic visuals. 

And as you can see in the video, fans won't be the only ones searching for some kind of meaning, as our titular group of heroes are also asking the all-important question: "What does it all mean?" 

Check out the trailer below:

But the quest for answers aside, the new season will see the series return to Chief's (Penny Dreadful's Timothy Dalton) daughter Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker. However, when this results in a devastating loss, the team will find themselves having to make a tough choice as they continue to struggle with who they currently are and the people they each want to become.

And if that wasn't a hard enough task, they'll also be going up against a new villain in the form of Madame Rouge (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Michelle Gomez). But it seems even she has hit a snag as she can't seem to remember her own mission, though she remains in possession of a TARDIS time machine. 

Doom Patrol stars Matt Bomer (American Horror Stories) as Negative Man, Joivan Wade (Doctor Who) as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) as Robotman, Diane Guerrero (Jane the Virgin) as Crazy Jane, and April Bowlby (Titans) as Elasti-Girl. 

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol's third season will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23, with new episodes released weekly. 

