No shortage of heroes: Doom Patrol, Titans and Pennyworth all renewed for new seasons at HBO Max

DC Universe might be gone, but it’s far from forgotten at HBO Max. When the short-lived DC Universe streaming service was folded into HBO Max, the flagship Warner Bros. streaming service inherited several original DC Comics projects — and they’re keeping two of the best ones around for at least another year.

Plus, surprise, Bruce Wayne’s super-spy butler is also along for the ride. Wait, what?!

DC FanDome brought news that HBO Max has renewed both Doom Patrol and Titans for fourth seasons. Both series are currently airing their third seasons on the service. Though the renewals are certainly welcome news for fans, the real surprise is the acquisition and renewal of Pennyworth, the EPIX original series that serves as a far-flung Batman prequel following a young Alfred Pennyworth in 1960s London. HBO Max will be the new streaming home for the series’ first two seasons, and has picked up the show for a third season that will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

No word on when we’ll see the fourth seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, but next fall is a likely target date. In the meantime, new episodes of Doom Patrol Season 3 will continue to roll out every Thursday through Nov. 11, while Titans is set to drop its Season 3 finale on Thursday, Oct. 21. Pennyworth’s third season will debut in 2022 as a Max Original, while the show’s first two seasons will also be available on the platform in early 2022.

Both shows also dropped fresh trailers for the remainder of their third seasons. Doom Patrol looks as trippy as ever, with everything from puppets to parasites popping up in the final four episodes; and Titans’ season finale tease is an extended clip with some deep cut Batman nods and a possible new Robin in the making.

Check those trailers out below:

Video of Doom Patrol | Season 3 Mid-Season Trailer | HBO Max

Video of Titans | Season 3 Finale Sneak Peak

If you haven’t been following the HBO Max corner of the DC Universe, it’s well worth a look. The stories and execution skew a bit darker than The CW’s Arrowverse, with Doom Patrol digging into some damaged, fascinating characters and the weirder corners of DC. Titans is a bit more straight-forward, putting a gritty (but good!) spin on the next generation of younger heroes making sense of the world they inherited from the heroes before them.