Dora the Explorer discovers the jungle of high school in first trailer for live-action movie

Do-do-do-do-Dora!

Paramount and Nickelodeon brightened up our Saturday night with the first trailer for the upcoming live-action movie based on Nick Jr.'s Dora the Explorer.

Titled Dora And The Lost City of Gold, the film stars Isabela Moner as the titular explorer who, after spending years in the jungle with her adventurous parents (Michael Peña and Eva Longoria), is sent to live with her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) in civilization as they set off to find a mythical city made of gold.

After so much time spent in the jungle, Dora will have to explore a new and frightening terrain: high school. That is until she and her friends are kidnapped by greedy thugs who also want to find the golden city.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of Dora and the Lost City of Gold - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

As you can see, the movie (directed by The Muppets' James Bobin) looks to be a sort of Tomb Raider/Indiana Jones for younger audiences. That's exactly the point, as the animated Dora the Explorer TV show was meant to teach kids important life lessons as well as helpful words in Spanish.

Despite being aimed at a younger demographic, Dora And The Lost City of Gold (once thought to be produced by Michael Bay) boasts a really A-list cast. In addition to Peña and Longoria, you've got Eugenio Derbez (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Benicio del Toro (Swiper the Fox) and even Danny Trejo (Dora's best monkey friend, Boots).

Here's the first poster as well:

Credit: Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon

Penned by Nicholas Stoller (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl), Dora And The Lost City of Gold explores its way into theaters August 2.